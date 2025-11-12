Sarah Rieger joins BetaKit as managing editor

Award-winning journalist to lead newsroom and grow BetaKit’s nationwide tech coverage.

I am thrilled to welcome Sarah Rieger as BetaKit’s new managing editor.

A media professional with over a decade of editorial experience at publications like The Huffington Post and the CBC, Sarah was most recently a senior news writer at Wealthsimple Media, where she helped grow the TLDR newsletter to over 2 million weekly readers.

Sarah is the perfect choice to lead our high-performing team and deliver the storytelling that BetaKit’s audience expects and deserves.

Sarah will add significantly to BetaKit’s award-winning pedigree. Her writing helped TLDR win a 2024 Webby Award for best business, news and tech newsletter. While at the CBC, Sarah won a Radio Television Digital News Association Canada award for her investigative work.

Based out of Alberta, Sarah will lead BetaKit’s newsroom and core editorial products. With battle-tested experience in newsletters, as a podcast host, and an investigative reporter, Sarah is the perfect choice to lead our high-performing team and deliver the storytelling that BetaKit’s audience expects and deserves. Her work will shape the growth of our newsroom and its coverage of Canadian tech.

Sarah Rieger

Sarah’s arrival closely follows the addition of our web editor Trevor Nichols, based out of Halifax. Sarah will also not be the only Prairies addition to the BetaKit team, as we are soon to announce a full-time, Edmonton-based reporter in partnership with non-profit YEGAF.

As the publication of record for Canadian tech, I am proud to say that BetaKit now has journalists in British Columbia, Québec, Ontario, Atlantic Canada, and Alberta.

While BetaKit continues to expand its national footprint, we are also investing in strategic programs and initiatives that spotlight Canada’s critical innovation economy. At the tail end of a record-setting year for readership, BetaKit’s impact will only increase alongside the growing role Canadian tech plays in guiding the future of the nation.

Expect big things from this team.