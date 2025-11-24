Inside Ottawa’s cautious experiment with an AI-powered digital help desk

An AI chatbot built by one person as a proof-of-concept on a Friday afternoon, with no guarantee it’ll get off the ground. Has a government project ever sounded so much like a startup?
That’s what I was thinking listening to Canadian Digital Service’s Michael Karlin at the Ottawa Responsible AI Summit this week. His team is prototyping a GPT-4-powered tool that is supposed to make searching any of the federal government’s 10-million-plus webpages much easier. But why use OpenAI’s model when the government has an agreement with Canadian firm Cohere?
On stage, Karlin discussed the security and equity considerations of building a public-facing government AI tool. Afterwards, he took me under the hood.
Cohere’s models use a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) approach, while Karlin’s web navigation tool uses an agent-based approach. Karlin explained that using RAG is “really difficult” on a website that’s as large, and changes as often, as the Canadian government’s.
“[We’d] require a number of people to constantly curate the data,” Karlin said. “What we’ve done instead is build agents to sniff out new websites, or updates to websites.”
That’s not to say Cohere can’t fit somewhere in that pipeline, Karlin added, but “those decisions haven’t been made yet.” Much like a startup, it looks like Karlin’s team will be iterating as they go.
Alex Riehl
Staff Writer, Ottawa
New Life Sciences Fund and leadership churn reveal continued reset at BDC
The Business Development Bank of Canada is preparing to roll out new direct investment vehicles, including a return to life sciences, as months of executive leadership changes continue.
As DEI backlash spills into Canada, Black tech leaders envision a more sustainable model
DEI has reversed course; Black and racialized founders see lower rates of entrepreneurship and face funding gaps. Advocates say the tech industry should focus on cross-initiatives, community, and access to capital.
What is the economic promise of a Canadian sovereign cloud?
Ahead of a discussion on Canadian sovereign cloud at the Canadian Science Policy Conference this past week, a data centre CEO and an academic told BetaKit that Canadian-owned digital infrastructure could unlock an AI industry.
Questrade doubles down on tools for advanced traders at first product showcase
Facing pressure from Toronto FinTech and online trading competitor Wealthsimple, Questrade has revealed a suite of new investment offerings as it looks to pick up the pace on product development and double down on advanced retail traders.
The feds might outlaw screen-scraping. Is an outright ban the answer?
The federal government has opened the door to a ban on screen-scraping as part of legislation moving forward with Canada’s long-awaited open banking system. However, a spokesperson for the finance minister told BetaKit that, despite the bill’s phrasing, the government might not totally do away with the practice.
“We are now in the big leagues”: Manzil launches halal ETF on Nasdaq exchange
The Toronto-based Islamic FinTech startup joins the ranks of companies like Wahed, and Wealthsimple in offering halal ETFs—a growing investing offering for an underbanked market.
Calgary tech talks about a different kind of energy at Innovation Week
Calgary Innovation Week, now in its 15th year, has grown alongside the city itself. BetaKit stopped by to hear how innovation hubs have helped the city’s startups take off.
Plooto co-founder sues payment software firm, accuses board of ousting him
Plooto co-founder Serguei Kloubkov is suing his former company, alleging that the company breached a shareholder agreement and terminated him in “bad faith.” The lawsuit follows Kloubkov attempting to reappoint the company’s other co-founder, Hamed Abbasi, to the board, following his acquittal in a sexual assault case earlier this year.
TikTok may face class-action lawsuit in Canada over alleged misuse of personal data
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in B.C. alleges the social media app didn’t disclose the scale of personal information it collects from Canadians (including children) or how it uses that information for advertising.
The BetaKit Podcast — It’s ‘Valley or Bust’ for Canada’s young entrepreneurs
“In the beginning, we were like, ‘this must be a scam’ because with the way things move in Waterloo and Toronto, it seemed way too fast.”
A chance pitch competition connection took Colare co-founder Nain Abdi from Waterloo to Silicon Valley. He explains what pulled his company south, why his peers are eager to make a similar leap, and what (if anything) could convince him to return to Canada.
🇨🇦 Weekly Canadian Deals, Dollars & More
- SF – Canadian-led Quilt launches its smart heat pumps up north
- TOR – YC grad Clado raises $2M USD for mass-recruitment AI platform
- TOR – SickKids charity fund takes over managing Upside Foundation
- MTL – Inovia opens Abu Dhabi office as Canada boosts UAE ties
- MTL – Swedish royalty visits Mila seeking AI research partnership
- HFX – Maritime Launch conducts Nova Scotia’s first commercial rocket launch
Take The BetaKit Quiz – The great Cloudflare outage, Russian robots, and the rebirth of Zork
Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for November 21, 2025.
