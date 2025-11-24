Inside Ottawa’s cautious experiment with an AI-powered digital help desk

Plus: It’s ‘Valley or Bust’ for Canada’s young entrepreneurs.

An AI chatbot built by one person as a proof-of-concept on a Friday afternoon, with no guarantee it’ll get off the ground. Has a government project ever sounded so much like a startup?

That’s what I was thinking listening to Canadian Digital Service’s Michael Karlin at the Ottawa Responsible AI Summit this week. His team is prototyping a GPT-4-powered tool that is supposed to make searching any of the federal government’s 10-million-plus webpages much easier. But why use OpenAI’s model when the government has an agreement with Canadian firm Cohere?

On stage, Karlin discussed the security and equity considerations of building a public-facing government AI tool. Afterwards, he took me under the hood.

Cohere’s models use a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) approach, while Karlin’s web navigation tool uses an agent-based approach. Karlin explained that using RAG is “really difficult” on a website that’s as large, and changes as often, as the Canadian government’s.

“[We’d] require a number of people to constantly curate the data,” Karlin said. “What we’ve done instead is build agents to sniff out new websites, or updates to websites.”

That’s not to say Cohere can’t fit somewhere in that pipeline, Karlin added, but “those decisions haven’t been made yet.” Much like a startup, it looks like Karlin’s team will be iterating as they go.

Alex Riehl

Staff Writer, Ottawa

The Business Development Bank of Canada is preparing to roll out new direct investment vehicles, including a return to life sciences, as months of executive leadership changes continue.

DEI has reversed course; Black and racialized founders see lower rates of entrepreneurship and face funding gaps. Advocates say the tech industry should focus on cross-initiatives, community, and access to capital.

Ahead of a discussion on Canadian sovereign cloud at the Canadian Science Policy Conference this past week, a data centre CEO and an academic told BetaKit that Canadian-owned digital infrastructure could unlock an AI industry.

Facing pressure from Toronto FinTech and online trading competitor Wealthsimple, Questrade has revealed a suite of new investment offerings as it looks to pick up the pace on product development and double down on advanced retail traders.

The federal government has opened the door to a ban on screen-scraping as part of legislation moving forward with Canada’s long-awaited open banking system. However, a spokesperson for the finance minister told BetaKit that, despite the bill’s phrasing, the government might not totally do away with the practice.

The Toronto-based Islamic FinTech startup joins the ranks of companies like Wahed, and Wealthsimple in offering halal ETFs—a growing investing offering for an underbanked market.

Calgary Innovation Week, now in its 15th year, has grown alongside the city itself. BetaKit stopped by to hear how innovation hubs have helped the city’s startups take off.

Plooto co-founder Serguei Kloubkov is suing his former company, alleging that the company breached a shareholder agreement and terminated him in “bad faith.” The lawsuit follows Kloubkov attempting to reappoint the company’s other co-founder, Hamed Abbasi, to the board, following his acquittal in a sexual assault case earlier this year.

A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in B.C. alleges the social media app didn’t disclose the scale of personal information it collects from Canadians (including children) or how it uses that information for advertising. ​

“In the beginning, we were like, ‘this must be a scam’ because with the way things move in Waterloo and Toronto, it seemed way too fast.”

A chance pitch competition connection took Colare co-founder Nain Abdi from Waterloo to Silicon Valley. He explains what pulled his company south, why his peers are eager to make a similar leap, and what (if anything) could convince him to return to Canada.

🇨🇦 Weekly Canadian Deals, Dollars & More

SF – Canadian-led Quilt launches its smart heat pumps up north

TOR – YC grad Clado raises $2M USD for mass-recruitment AI platform

TOR – SickKids charity fund takes over managing Upside Foundation

MTL – Inovia opens Abu Dhabi office as Canada boosts UAE ties

MTL – Swedish royalty visits Mila seeking AI research partnership

HFX – Maritime Launch conducts Nova Scotia’s first commercial rocket launch

Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for November 21, 2025.

