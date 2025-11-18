Canadian-led Quilt brings its smart heat pumps north

After launching in 14 US states, Quilt systems are now available in five Canadian provinces.

California-based Quilt, co-founded by Canadian CEO Paul Lambert, is coming full circle by launching its heat pumps in Canada.

The startup says there is “enthusiastic demand” for heat pumps from Canadian homeowners and contractors.

Quilt’s pumps are now available in Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Manitoba, and British Columbia, marking its first international expansion. While Quilt had already made its way into 14 US states since its launch last year, the startup said there is “enthusiastic demand” for heat pumps from Canadian homeowners and contractors as the technology gains ground in markets across the country.

Instead of generating heat with a gas furnace, electric heat pumps move existing heat from a warmer source to a cooler source. This cools or warms a home in the desired direction while using less energy. Energy used for heating accounts for 16 percent of all energy used in Canada, and 13 percent of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Canada Energy Regulator.

Quilt claims its heat pumps, designed by former Google, Apple, and Nest engineers, are built to perform in temperatures as low as –25°C. Quilt touts aesthetically customizable indoor heat pumps (“like built-in cabinetry,” according to a fact sheet) that can control temperature room-by-room through an app.

“Growing up in Alberta, talk of both energy and extreme weather was ever-present – and these formative experiences helped shape the creation of Quilt,” Lambert said in a statement. Quilt “made sure it works in extreme cold – and extreme heat – so it can stand up to real Canadian conditions both today and in the years to come.”

Quilt has raised over $40 million USD to date, with backing from Google’s Gradient Ventures, Kitchener-Waterloo’s Garage Capital, and real estate television personality Drew Scott, better known as one of the “Property Brothers.” Drew and his brother Jonathan have invested in Canadian tech before, taking a stake in Toronto-based Properly before it was acquired by Pine.

Quilt isn’t the only startup that sees demand for heat pumps. Vancouver-based startup Jetson, founded by the team behind smart glasses startup North, also launched its own “smart” heat pump in September. The software-enabled unit also features remote monitoring, real-time performance alerts, over-the-air updates, and indoor air quality sensing.

All images courtesy Quilt.