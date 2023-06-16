H|T: The Healthtech Times – Twig Fertility secures funding, Bunnii shuts down

Plus: Founder of OneTaste charged with exploiting abuse victims.

The Healthtech Times is a weekly newsletter covering healthtech news from Canada and around the globe.

Subscribe to H|T using the form at the bottom of this page to ensure you don’t miss out on the most important healthtech news every week!

Toronto-based fertility clinic Twig Fertility aims to fill the gap in fertility care with its newly raised $8 million CAD Series A funding.

The funding will support its growth plans, including the development of its proprietary healthtech platform which will use personal health and demographic data to optimize each patient’s treatment plan and work toward their family-building goals.

The founder of sexual wellness education startup OneTaste, Nicole Daedone, and its former head of sales, Rachel Cherwitz, were charged with engaging in a yearslong conspiracy to manipulate victims of past sexual trauma and abuse into providing forced labor.

“Under the guise of empowerment and wellness, the defendants are alleged to have sought complete control over their employees’ lives, including by driving them into debt and directing them to perform sexual acts while also withholding wages,” Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

Interested in joining an emerging healthcare innovation cluster?

The next generation of healthcare solutions is emerging in Vaughan.

Join our growing cluster of businesses and talent advancing cutting-edge healthcare innovation.

Vaughan is home to Canada’s first smart hospital and the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct – a budding health innovation district and a world-class destination for health research, education, innovation and commercialization.

Multinational leaders in the health technology and life sciences sectors are leveraging Vaughan’s global market access, robust talent pool and rich ecosystem of collaborators.

Your business could be next!

Adrian Schauer, founder and CEO of AlayaCare, is one of three healthtech executives honoured with the award of Top Digital Health Executive for 2023 at the e-Health 2023 Conference and Tradeshow held in Toronto.

GetHarley, a platform that connects consumers with skincare clinicians and related products, has raised $52 million in a round of funding led by existing investor Index Ventures.

Part of GetHarley’s business model involves selling skincare products as part of a personalized plan, catering to specific individual factors.

Though Canada maintains the rank of fourth place among 100 countries in StartupBlink’s global index for 2023, the report found that regions within the country experienced significant changes in the last year.

Helium Health, the African startup that provides software-as-a-service tools, financing and insights for healthcare providers and public health organizations, has raised $30 million in Series B funding.

The news is coming three years after the Lagos-headquartered health tech secured a $10 million Series A and 18 months following a rare Africa-GCC deal involving UAE-based healthcare provider-patient interaction platform Meddy.

Montréal-startup FemTherapeutics has raised has raised a $2.5-million CAD to improve pelvic medicine. By combining artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and 3D printing, the company is developing customizable gynecological prosthetics.

New York-based fertility planning startup Bunnii shut down this week after failing to secure funding, CEO Meredith Brunette tells Axios.

Bunnii's demise is reflective of the challenges facing the nascent women's health tech sector, where funding could see a bust before it had a chance to boom.

York University’s Schulich School of Business is partnering with Toronto-based tech hub OneEleven to establish a joint venture studio.

The venture studio will match students with member companies from both OneEleven and Schulich’s startup communities, who will complete pro bono product and fundraising analysis for select startups.

Primary care tech startup Carbon Health is using artificial intelligence to listen in on patient appointments and automatically write up near-complete notes within minutes, directly in its own electronic health record software.

Carbon has raised about $750 million in venture funding, including $100 million earlier this year, and has been developing the AI-based health record software over the past few months.

Subscribe to The Healthtech Times

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Healthtech Times using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!





Share on: Twitter LinkedIn Facebook Facebook Email