H|T: The Healthtech Times – Iodine Software teams up with OpenAI on AI tech for hospitals

Google has revealed that Canadian startup Oncoustics is among the cohort of 12 startups participating in the first installation of its cloud accelerator for startups in North America.

The Toronto-based medtech startup says it is developing low-cost, point-of-care ultrasound systems with portable surveillance, diagnostic, and monitoring systems for preventative care and early intervention.

Author Health banked $115 million for its new platform offering care and treatment for Medicare Advantage members with serious mental illness and substance use disorders.

The Boston-based digital health company approaches care from a team-based method to break silos of care and coordinate efforts between specialized physicians, nurses, therapists and community health workers both in person and virtually.

As the economy has deteriorated, non-traditional investors have pulled back from the venture capital space and the IPO market has cooled.

Despite some positive signs recently indicating that the state of play is on its way toward improving, PitchBook analysts believe that it will still take some time for the overall VC market to rebound—let alone reach its previous highs.

Augmedics, an augmented reality surgical-navigation platform, has scored $82.5 million in Series D financing.

Its xvision Spine System uses augmented reality to give surgeons a 3D image of a patient's spinal anatomy directly in their line of sight during surgery, which allows surgeons to look at the patient instead of a remote screen.

Canada is in a global race for the worldwide tech talent pool, according to Immigration Minister Sean Fraser. In a bid to stay ahead of competition, Fraser introduced what he called the country’s first strategy focused on attracting foreign tech workers.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) uncorked healthcare fraud charges against 78 defendants whose alleged telemedicine, prescription drug, opioid distribution and clinical lab testing schemes billed for $2.5 billion.

The key to the scheme was a software platform that was allegedly programmed to generate fake orders for telemedicine practitioners to sign and conceal that the beneficiary interactions had occurred remotely, DOJ said.

Gleamer, a five-year-old French startup that has developed AI software to help radiologists diagnose and detect bone trauma lesions in scans, among other conditions, has raised €27 million ($29.5 million) in a Series B round of funding.

Gleamer’s core flagship BoneView software, which it touts as an “AI companion for bone trauma x-rays,” helps direct radiologists to areas of a scan that might indicate anomalies that are easy to miss with the naked eye.

Toronto-based Altis Labs, which helps biopharmaceutical companies analyze medical imaging and expedite clinical trials using artificial intelligence (AI), has secured $7.9 million CAD ($6 million USD) in seed funding.

Mental health and meditation app company Headspace Health laid off 15% of its workers in its second round of job cuts since December amid a wave of layoffs that continues to sweep the tech industry and beyond.

Iodine Software, a major player in healthcare artificial intelligence, is collaborating with OpenAI to integrate generative AI and large language models, including GPT-4, across the breadth of its solutions for clinical administration and revenue cycle management.

