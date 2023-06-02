H|T: The Healthtech Times – FDA approves Elon Musk’s Neuralink for human clinical study

Plus: AbCellera and BenchSci get combined $395 million

Vancouver-based AbCellera will receive $300 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to upgrade existing facilities throughout Vancouver and to develop a “state-of-the-art” biotech campus featuring a preclinical antibody-development facility.

Founded out of Berlin in 2019, Patient21’s platform spans pretty much the whole patient cycle, from online bookings through digital case histories, check-ins, billing, insurance and more.

Patient21 had previously raised around €66 million ($71 million) in funding, and with its fresh cash injection it said that it plans to grow its software and expand beyond Germany.

Toronto-based BenchSci, which helps pharmaceutical firms accelerate research and development using artificial intelligence, has secured $95 million CAD in Series D funding.

Neuralink, the neurotech startup co-founded by Elon Musk, announced Thursday it has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to conduct its first in-human clinical study.

No brain-computer interface company has managed to clinch the FDA’s final seal of approval. But by receiving the go-ahead for a study with human patients, Neuralink is one step closer to market.

Advance polling for the 2023 Alberta general election has already begun. What’s on the table for the province’s tech sector?

Here's what Canadian tech can expect from the United Conservative Party and New Democratic Party leading up to and following Alberta's provincial election on May 29.

Women's health startup FemTec Health is out of money and winding down operations, per a letter sent to shareholders.

FemTec's apparent dissolution takes place against a thorny health-tech funding environment that appears to be taking a disproportionate toll on women's health companies.

Niraj Mathur, co-founder of Blumind, discusses his experience building a deep-tech company in Canada and why he feels the semiconductor industry is due for an all-out revolution.

BenevolentAI is cutting back its drug development operation in the wake of a midphase flop, laying off up to 180 staff, reducing its lab footprint, pausing some programs and dropping its lead candidate.

The company is restructuring to form two business units: a tech division, which will commercialize AI products including a natural language biomedical querying system, and a drug development wing.

Startupfest has announced its Big Picture Agenda, highlighting some of the major attractions coming to the Montreal technology festival when it kicks off July 12.

Peloton is launching a new marketing campaign that bills the retailer as a company for anyone, regardless of age, fitness level and income — or whether they shelled out thousands for a pricey piece of equipment.

The relaunch comes along with a new, tiered app strategy that includes an unlimited free membership option (with no credit card required) and levels that cost $12.99 and $24 monthly.

Code For Canada's Dorothy Eng argues that tech professionals would enjoy the challenge of designing solutions for everyone in Canada, not just those who can afford them.

Nuance Communications, the speech-to-text pioneer bought by Microsoft last year, is cutting jobs as it focuses more narrowly on the health care market.

Employees at Burlington-based Nuance received an e-mail on Friday from chief executive Mark Benjamin notifying them of the cutbacks as part of the continued integration with Microsoft, which paid nearly $20 billion for the company.

In order to support its short-to-medium term operations, Toronto-based healthtech company MCI OneHealth is selling five of its multidisciplinary primary care clinics in Calgary to Well Health for $2 million CAD.

