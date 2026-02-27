How PeerSupport.io is helping Yukon docs send referrals using only their voice

Clinicians can tell CoWork to send referrals, renew prescriptions, finish notes, and more.

A healthtech company in the Yukon has released a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help clinicians in the territory quickly knock out administrative work using just their voice.

Dubbed CoWork, the tool is a product of Whitehorse-based PeerSupport.io. The autonomous AI browser completes assigned tasks across a clinic’s electronic medical records (EMRs) and web-based systems based on doctors’ and nurses’ voice commands.

Instead of clicking around to different tabs of a software platform, a doctor can tell CoWork to send referrals, renew prescriptions, or finish notes. PeerSupport claims its tool can autonomously complete these tasks by navigating screens, filling forms, and finalizing documentation, often in under 11 seconds. Even asking CoWork to pull up a chart for an upcoming patient can save a doctor a few seconds of clicking.

PeerSupport claims that clinicians spend one to two hours working inside EMRs for every hour spent with patients, with 75 percent of burned-out physicians citing these systems as a primary cause. While implementing new healthcare tools can take a lot of time and money, PeerSupport says that CoWork requires no integration or APIs and works with any health web application.

In a statement, PeerSupport founder and CEO Chirag Jadhwani said that autonomous tooling is “the only way to meaningfully reduce administrative burden at scale.”

“Our autonomous browser is already live inside Yukon clinics, where early pilots show 10.5 hours saved per week per clinician,” Jadhwani said. “We’re proud this breakthrough was built in Canada, and we’re proud to serve providers.”

Founded in 2020 by Jadhwani, PeerSupport is backed by Panache Ventures and angel investors, with offices in Whitehorse, Vancouver, and Toronto. CoWork builds on PeerSupport’s AI-powered referral and care navigation platform, Spotlight, which Yukon Health has been using to cut referral wait times since 2024.

By the end of 2026, PeerSupport expects its tools to support over one million patient files across five major healthcare providers in Canada and the United States, Jadhwani wrote in Canadian Business earlier this month. He added that the company is on track for $5 million in annual revenue, and aims to grow the team from six to 10 full-time employees in Canada by the end of the year.

While health experts have stressed the need for responsible adoption as AI scribes like CoWork flood the field of healthcare, Jadhwani wrote in Canadian Business that “AI can make mistakes, so every action must be reviewed by a human,” and that “the technology is meant to assist providers, not replace their judgment.”

Alongside CoWork’s rollout, PeerSupport has also launched the North of 60 Scholarship, a $5,000 award for aspiring and current healthcare professionals meaningfully connected to Canada’s territories. While the company’s mission is to alleviate administrative burden for healthcare providers, Jadhwani said in a statement that financial burden also contributes to burnout.

“The North of 60 Scholarship is our commitment to easing that weight for those who serve northern communities,” Jadhwani said.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by National Cancer Institute.