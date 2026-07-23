How BinSentry built an AI moat in AgTech

When the company needed a partner to support its North American expansion, it found one in CIBC.

When Ben Allen joined BinSentry as CEO four years ago, the Kitchener, Ont.-based AgTech company was monitoring animal feed volume in roughly 4,500 bins.

Today, the company is monitoring more than 65,000 feed bins in real time across North America and Brazil. Last year alone, BinSentry recorded 100 percent year-over-year growth with zero customer churn.



“When you’re a company that’s scaling as quickly as we are, you need to know that your partners can scale as well.” Ben Allen, BinSentry

Allen credits that trajectory to a recipe he sees as valuable in AgTech and industrial AI: durable technology, an enterprise focus, and a balance sheet that proves ROI at scale. Together, he believes those ingredients have helped make BinSentry “one of the fastest growing AgTech companies on the planet.”

“When you can save big companies money, then you’ve got a chance at scaling your company,” Allen said. “You can instill confidence in large enterprises that not only can you show up, but that you can be a part of their success.”

The Industrial AI moat

BinSentry’s technology monitors animal feed levels in bins at barns that raise chickens, turkeys, pigs, and dairy cattle. The company’s sensors use AI-driven machine vision technology to create detailed, three-dimensional images of the surface from any angle inside a feed bin on the farm, and its software feeds that real-time inventory data into an online dashboard.

“That demand signal of ‘how much feed do we need and where do we need it’ backs up and affects all of the milling schedules, it affects all the transportation and logistics, it affects the labour schedules in the mills,” Allen said. “When that data signal is bad, which it is when humans do it, then everything’s just messier.”

Feed represents roughly 65 percent of the cost of goods sold in raising an animal, which Allen said makes it the highest cost for protein producers. Across much of the industry, feed levels are still checked manually, often by climbing a ladder, looking into a dark bin, and estimating how much feed remains.

BinSentry has conducted large-scale studies with swine producers, showing its monitoring technology can improve feed conversion ratios, which measure how efficiently livestock convert feed into desired outputs, by up to seven points. Allen described this as a “step function change” for protein producers.

While many AgTech businesses have historically sold to farmers, BinSentry built its model around large enterprise customers, where operational savings can be measured across industrial volumes. While many startups aim to eventually serve large companies, Allen argued that BinSentry has the technology, service infrastructure, and balance sheet to actually do it.

Ben Allen.

“​​We can actually serve the big guys as opposed to running pilot R&D projects with them,” Allen said. “We can actually take their business at scale.”

Executing that approach successfully requires more than software. BinSentry describes itself as hardware-enabled and AI-native. Its sensors create an always-on data stream, which its software uses to support operational decision-making. Allen said combining the two is especially valuable in agriculture, where data has historically been difficult to capture accurately.

BinSentry was also early to embrace AI. In 2023, the firm secured a patent for its method that uses AI to accurately determine animal feed volume.

“We’re very aggressive about the use of artificial intelligence,” Allen added. “We have a patent in it that’s multiple years old. We use it aggressively in our own coding, and we use it in our own tool sets, and we place it into the products that we sell.”

That early bet has already paid off. Allen said the company was one of the first AI investments made by the Business Development Bank of Canada’s Industrial Innovation Venture Fund in 2020.

The hardware side also gives BinSentry a defensible position at a time when investors are questioning whether software alone remains a durable moat. Allen said hardware-enabled AI services are becoming one of the most attractive segments of the market because the physical installation creates a sticky, continuous data layer inside its customers’ operations.

But hardware also has to work in the real world, where animal feed moves by the ton, seven days a week, in heat, cold, and dust. “Ag is a really rough and tumble industry,” Allen added.

Much of BinSentry’s engineering investment has gone into making its technology durable enough for that environment. The engineering work is led from Kitchener, where the team is approaching 40 people and adding an engineer every three weeks. The company also has more than 60 service technicians across North America.

Long-term growth

It’s an exciting time for BinSentry, according to Allen. The company signed a distribution agreement with Cargill, one of the world’s largest food corporations, to begin operations in Brazil. It has also expanded its product line by launching ProSense HD sensors for milling environments. The company also closed a $68.8-million CAD ($50-million USD) Series C financing round last year, as well as $34.5 million CAD ($25 million USD) in growth capital from CIBC Innovation Banking.

Allen said BinSentry was looking for a partner that could scale with the company, support operations on both sides of the Canada-US border, and understand the complexity of a business that combines hardware, AI, enterprise software, and physical service. He said they found that partner in CIBC Innovation Banking.

“Our commitment is long-term,” said Ab Makalo, Director at CIBC Innovation Banking. “We support companies from early stage through growth, pre-IPO, and beyond. The goal is that you can never outgrow what we can offer.”

Makalo said BinSentry reflects the qualities CIBC Innovation Banking looks for in the AgTech sector right now: an embeddable product, a large market opportunity, and an ability to move into the core operations of large customers.

“What’s shifted in Agtech recently is that platforms combining hardware, software, and analytics are now delivering near-term, measurable ROI, and that changes how operators think about the spend,” Makalo added. “It stops being discretionary.”

BinSentry is continuing to expand its engineering team, grow its service footprint, and evaluate new markets and products. Allen said the company is still investing in the same ingredients that drove its growth up to this point.

Allen believes that BinSentry’s trajectory also carries a lesson for other Canadian AgTech companies. The company’s roots remain in Canada, but the US now accounts for the majority of its revenue.

“If you’re a Canadian tech company, you have to start thinking early on about what it means to chase other markets and expand your reach,” he said. “If you’re going to scale, then you need North America, not a country.”

Execution of that vision is expensive, Allen said, which made finding the right support even more critical.

“When you’re a company that’s scaling as quickly as we are, you need to know that your partners can scale as well, which not everybody can,” Allen said. “Your partners have to demonstrate the capability to keep up with you for years to come, and CIBC Innovation Banking can do that.”

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CIBC Innovation Banking supports Canada’s innovation economy by funding high-growth companies and the venture capital firms that power them. Learn how they can support your growth and connect with an expert at CIBC Innovation Banking.

Feature image courtesy BinSentry.