How AI can get you a job in 2025

Canada punches well above its weight in artificial intelligence, regularly ranking among the top countries for AI talent globally.

With strong research institutions, federal funding, and a growing tech sector, the country has positioned itself as a key player in the sector. The country is now home to 10 percent of the world’s AI researchers, the second most in the world.

This isn’t just a point of national pride—AI is already reshaping the way people work and live. But while much of the attention is on AI’s impact in labs and offices, the tech is also making waves in Canada’s job market.

AI is quietly embedding itself into the hiring process and changing how candidates approach their career search. In a job market that can feel impossibly stacked, AI is becoming an unlikely ally to job seekers in Canada.

A new skill to hone

The AI sector in Canada is growing at an astonishing pace, with the market projected to increase by 33.9 percent annually between 2023 and 2028. By then, it’s expected to reach $28.2 billion—part of a global boom that could surpass $1 trillion by 2030.

For anyone job hunting in 2025, this explosion is a signal to take AI skills seriously, whether through formal training or self-learning.

If you’re already using generative AI to write cover letters, tweak your resumé in response to particular job ads, and prepare for interviews, you’ve seen how it can streamline the basics.

But AI goes further—not only can AI help you optimize your applications, it can shortcut your search with conversational search technology, and be used as a smarter outreach and networking tool.

Let your next job find you

Canadian tech workers are no strangers to the challenges of navigating the job market: endless scrolling, vague job descriptions, and little clarity until late in the process.

But conversational AI is starting to change that by making it easier to find jobs that match your skills and goals without all the guesswork.

Take Robin from Amply, as an example. Robin is a conversational AI job search agent designed to help you locate your next tech position, fast.

Instead of wasting time sifting through irrelevant postings, you can focus on opportunities that fit. It’s a tool built for simplicity, and as more companies add it to their career pages, it’s becoming a key resource for job seekers.

You can also casually tell Robin about your skills, career aspirations, and preferred work environment. Through agentic AI, this simplifies your job search by instantly identifying relevant roles, helping you bypass endless scrolling.

Robin also makes awkward questions less awkward. You can ask about salary ranges, benefits, or work environments early on—details you’d hesitate to bring up with a hiring manager. By putting this information upfront, Robin removes unnecessary friction from the job search, making it more straightforward and efficient.

Automate the background work

Reaching out to potential employers has always been an art, but AI is turning it into a science. With the right tools, job seekers can analyze postings, identify key priorities, and craft messages that hit the mark.

For example, if you’re eyeing roles in Alberta’s growing clean tech industry, AI tools can surface company projects and trends worth mentioning to give your outreach a sharper edge.

By taking the guesswork out of research and strategy, AI frees you to focus on what really matters: making a genuine impression and showcasing your unique value.

