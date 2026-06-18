HelloFresh subsidiary Factor brings new distribution centre, 400 jobs to Calgary

Meal kit service will deliver to Western Canada starting this fall.

Factor Meals, a subsidiary of HelloFresh, is expanding into Western Canada, where it will plate up meal kits at a newly established Calgary commercial kitchen.

The news: Factor announced on Thursday the official opening of its commercial kitchen and distribution centre in Calgary. The 50,000 sq. ft. facility will let the meal kit company bring its products to all of Western Canada, after historically only serving Ontario, Quebec, and the maritime provinces. Nationwide product availability is expected to begin this fall.

From the source: “Factor Meals’ decision to expand in Calgary reflects the momentum we’re seeing across sectors where local innovation is transforming how we produce, move and deliver goods, including food-tech and agri-processing,” Calgary Economic Development president and CEO Brad Parry said in a statement.

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Following the thread: The facility, which Factor Meals general manager Kevin Marban said is already operational, is expected to create 400 new jobs across production, logistics, and management roles. Expansion into Calgary was supported by $3.6 million in federal and provincial support, including $1.3 million from a Sustainable Canadian Agriculture Partner grant and $2.3 million from the Alberta Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit. Both Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas and Alberta agriculture minister Tara Sawyer lauded the expansion, calling it reflective of Calgary’s growth as an investment destination.

Final thought: Factor’s westward expansion comes on the heels of other meal delivery services making inroads in Western Canada. On June 15, WeCook, a Montreal-founded, ready-to-eat meal delivery company, announced an expansion into six Western Canadian metro markets: Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver. In a press release, WeCook said the expansion followed several years of sustained growth for the company.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Factor Meals.