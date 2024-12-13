Google’s quantum leap, Hinton’s Nobel Prize, and Medicago’s second shot

In her speech, Nobel Foundation board chair Astrid Söderbergh Widding said, “the atomic bomb recalls that basic research put into practice isn’t only for good,” later adding that the “unimaginable consequences” of AI may can only be managed by “truthful, rule-based international collaboration.”

When accepting the Nobel Prize, Geoffrey Hinton delivered an urgent warning on the future of humanity and AI, and decried technology companies motivated by short-term profits.