Inovia promotes Mia Morisset to partner on growth team

Montréal VC firm’s third growth fund has raised $365 million USD of $450-million target.

Eight years after Inovia launched its first growth investment fund, “OG team” member Mia Morisset is being promoted to partner.

The news: Venture firm Inovia Capital announced on Friday that its Montréal-based principal Mia Morisset has been promoted to partner on its growth investment team. After joining the firm in 2018, Morisset made multiple investments into healthtech software firm AlayaCare and led Inovia’s travel tech efforts into companies like Guesty.

Morisset will continue investing out of Inovia’s third growth equity fund, which has so far raised $365 million USD ($507 million CAD) of its $450-million USD target. She will keep her focus on identifying investment opportunities at the Series B stage and beyond.

From the source: “I thought it was fascinating to be part of one of the first growth funds in Canada,” Morisset said in an interview, adding that she helped build up the firm’s strategy when it raised its first growth fund the year she joined.

Following the thread: Inovia is having a busy year, continuing to deploy capital as it raises a sixth venture fund and helps out with local AI institute Mila’s $100-million CAD Venture Scientist fund.

Last month, it also announced a partnership with investment firm Northleaf Capital Partners on a joint Discovery platform—a new iteration of Inovia’s fund to invest in emerging managers (VCs who are on their first, second, or third funds). Neither firm has shared how much they plan to invest through the platform.

Final thought: Every investment target going forward must either be AI-native or have AI-enabled tech, Morisset said, echoing a recent Inovia report that found AI-native startups ate up 40 percent of software deal value in Canada in 2025. With AI becoming a universal standard across different verticals, including FinTech and cybersecurity, Inovia expects funding for AI companies to continue to grow “like a hockey stick.”

Feature image courtesy Inovia Capital.