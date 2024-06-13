Google for Startups Accelerator opens 2024 Canadian cohort applications

Tech giant claims its supported startups have cumulatively raised more than $395 million CAD.

Google has opened applications for the 2024 cohort of its Canadian accelerator program.

The 10-week Google for Startups Accelerator, which will feature between 10 and 15 Canadian-headquartered startups, is aimed at helping businesses develop through a blend of remote and in-person learning sessions. The program also offers founders mentorship and technical support on their top tech challenges by pairing companies with relevant experts.

According to Google, over 100 Canadian startups have participated in the program since launch.

The accelerator, now celebrating its five-year anniversary, will feature deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition, and leadership development for founders. Google takes no equity from startups as part of the program, and offers credits for, and early access to, new Google products if startups meet certain criteria.

According to a recent statement from Google, more than 100 Canadian companies have participated in the program since its launch in February 2020. Google claimed those startups have collectively raised $395 million CAD in funding to date.

Since launching its first Canadian accelerator, Google has opened several other programs to Canadian companies. These include Google’s cloud-focused accelerator program, which was launched to North American startups in 2023 after a two-year pilot in Canada.

Google has also made a number of its North American programs open to Canadian startups, including its climate change-focused accelerator and Black Founders and Women Founders programs. In March, the latter program revealed that three Canadian, women-led companies were selected to join the 2024 cohort.

RELATED: Meet the Y Combinator Winter 2024 cohort startups with Canadian roots

Canadian participants in the Google for Startups Accelerator include Calgary-based Nimble Science, Saskatoon-based Cadence, Toronto-based Access Now, and Halifax-based Shoelace.

To be eligible for the program, startups should be demonstrating traction, ideally be between the seed and Series A stages, and be deeply technical, preferably using technologies like machine learning and AI.

Applications for the program are open until July 31, with the program officially kicking off in October. A demo day and graduation ceremony will cap off the 2024 cohort in December.