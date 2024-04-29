Geoffrey Hinton, Raquel Urtasun, Aidan Gomez set to speak at Collision 2024

Collision will return to Toronto for the fourth year June 17 to 20.

Collision has revealed the first 100 speakers set to take to stage at its 2024 conference.

Collision will take place in Toronto’s Enercare Centre from June 17 to 20. Last year’s event hosted more than 36,000 attendees and nearly 1,500 startups.

This will be the fourth and likely final year Toronto or perhaps Canada will host the North American tech conference. Collision initially signed a three-year deal with the city in 2018, later signing an extension in 2023 to keep the conference in the city through 2024.

Sources familiar with the process have confirmed to BetaKit that Vancouver and Mexico City are in the running to be the next host city.

The 2024 conference will feature a lineup of prominent Canadian technology leaders, including Geoffrey Hinton, who is known as one of the godfathers of artificial intelligence (AI). Last year, Hinton garnered attention for his vocal concerns about AI risks, which led him to resign from his long-standing position at Google.

Hinton will be joined by other leading figures in Canadian AI at this year’s conference, including Raquel Urtasun of Waabi, Aidan Gomez of Cohere, and Chris Walker, the recently appointed CEO of Untether AI.

Collision will also feature strong representation from Canada’s software startup scene. Attendees can look forward to insights from Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password, Bobbie Racette, founder and CEO of Calgary-based Virtual Gurus, and Philip Cutler, CEO of Montréal-based Paper.

The conference will also feature notable figures from the Canadian FinTech sector, including Stephanie Choo of Portage and Eva Wong, COO and co-founder Toronto-based Borrowell. Finally, Christian Weedbrook, CEO of Xanadu will also be in attendance at Collision.

In addition to Canadian speakers, Collision will also host a number of prominent speakers from the United States, including Vinod Kholsa of Khosla Ventures, who was recently a keynote speaker at CIX Summit in Toronto.

Other tech leaders set to speak at Collision include Christine Tsai, founding partner and CEO at 500 Global, Will Grannis, vice-president and CTO at Google Cloud, and Gabriel Vasquez, partner at Andreessen Horowitz.

Collision plans to announce more speakers and details on the 2024 conference in the coming weeks.