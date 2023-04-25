F|T: The FinTech Times – Wealthsimple co-founder steps back in C-suite shake-up

Plus: Canada's new crypto rules: comply or leave.

Wealthsimple co-founder Rudy Adler has stepped away from his operational role of CMO. New addition Rubina Singh will take over as CMO. At the same time, Wealthsimple has switched up its CTO, bringing in Diederik van Liere and moving Karney Li to chief architect.

Global fintech funding totaled $15 billion in the first quarter of this year, growing 55% from the fourth quarter, but $6.5 billion of that was Stripe.

If we remove Stripe’s round and stick with the $8.5 billion, when comparing this quarter to first quarters of previous years, funding is the lowest it has been since 2019.

Vancouver-based FinTech startup Yield Exchange, which provides an online marketplace for guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), has secured $700,000 CAD in pre-seed funding.

Despite the volatility in current fundraising conditions, Yield Exchange said the round was oversubscribed, as it had originally set out to raise $500,000.

Canadian securities regulators in February gave a 30-day deadline for unregistered crypto trading platforms operating in the country to commit to a so-called pre-registration undertaking. Firms are required to follow tougher regulations on segregating customer assets and prohibited from offering margin or leverage to users in Canada.

Over the past five-plus years, Wu guided MaRS through the pandemic, helped MaRS launch its flagship scale-up program, a climate impact program, biotech accelerator, cleantech accelerator, Graphite Ventures, a $100 million private venture capital fund, and open a new waterfront campus.

As the Federal Reserve continues to hike interest rates, some online banks have been jockeying to offer the highest yields on savings. Now, Apple has entered the competition with a new savings account offering a 4.15% interest rate.

Innovate BC has announced Raghwa Gopal, its president and CEO, is retiring in August.

Gopal was appointed to lead Innovate BC in 2019 after the organization’s previous CEO, Shirley Vickers, resigned at the beginning of that year.

Fintech founders say that, despite the right noises from government, much more is needed to ensure the UK keeps its pre-eminence in fintech, from unlocking additional funding to reforming listings.

One of the largest blockchain data platforms globally is partnering with the Calgary Police Force to fight cybercrime following a rise in complaints from Calgarians over cryptocurrency scams.

With Chainalysis, the Calgary Police Service Cyber Forensics Unit has created the CPS Blockchain Investigation Team (BIT), dedicated to support cryptocurrency and blockchain-related investigations.

Montreal-based payments company Nuvei Corp. has joined Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, and Wrexham Football Club in Canadian-actor Ryan Reynolds' investment portfolio.

“While a lot of people are running away from fintech, this is one company worth running toward,” Reynolds said, calling the move “Canada-flexing.”

Bittrex worked with crypto issuers to "delete … 'problematic statements'" that the SEC would investigate, the regulator said in a press release Monday, including price predictions and statements implying an "expectation of profit." The SEC also claims Bittrex should have registered as an exchange, clearing agency and broker, as it provided the services of all three types of entities.



