F|T: The FinTech Times – SEC sets sights on crypto firms Binance and Coinbase

Plus: Interac appoints Jeremy Wilmot as CEO.

Canadian payment services provider Interac has announced that Jeremy Wilmot is taking over from Mark O’Connell as the company’s president and CEO, effective August 1.

O'Connell has helmed the company since 2006, led it through its 2018 restructuring, and plans to advise through the transition before retiring at the end of October.

In his two years running the Securities and Exchange Commission, chairperson Gary Gensler or his staff met with cryptocurrency exchanges that were seeking special exemptions from the laws governing the rest of Wall Street dozens of times.

Now the SEC is unleashing a barrage of enforcement actions against crypto’s biggest middlemen, Binance and Coinbase, in a fight that has existential stakes for the companies and could define Gensler’s legacy.

Even as one major crypto trading platform, Binance, indicated it was exiting the Canadian market, Bitbuy Technologies has moved to introduce more crypto offerings.

Bitbuy, a subsidiary of WonderFi Technologies, said June 2 that it would begin adding Cardano, a public blockchain platform, to its staking services.

Over the past decade, Plaid’s digital pipes have enabled 1 in every 3 people with a US bank account to connect it to the app or service of their choosing. What’s next for Zach Perret’s $13.4 billion company?

Per the BCSC, ex-Blok CEO Robert Earle Dawson and ex-Blok CFO David Malcolm Alexander have separately agreed to suspensions after Blok failed to disclose that it would retain less than 18 percent of an announced $5.4 million private placement in 2018.

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com said Friday that it will wind down its institutional service for American clients on June 21.

The Singapore-based digital asset platform added that it made the decision due to "limited demand from institutions in the U.S. in the current market landscape."

Though Canada maintains the rank of fourth place among 100 countries in StartupBlink’s global index for 2023, the report found that regions within the country experienced significant changes in the last year.

The former pro poker player and AI whiz has ‘no regrets’ about launching US$3B crypto startup. Vancouver-based LayerZero raised $120 million USD at a $3 billion valuation at a time when venture capital funding for tech startups was slowing down—and the collapse of investor FTX had rendered the very survival of the sector uncertain.

Tingo Group shares halved in value on Tuesday after short-seller Hindenburg Research criticized its founder and alleged that the fintech firm had "fabricated" its financials.

Hindenburg also said Tingo was an "exceptionally obvious scam" and called out founder Dozy Mmobuosi's claims of having developed "the first mobile payment app in Nigeria."

York University’s Schulich School of Business is partnering with Toronto-based tech hub OneEleven to establish a joint venture studio.

The venture studio will match students with member companies from both OneEleven and Schulich’s startup communities, who will complete pro bono product and fundraising analysis for select startups.

Tim Hortons is launching a Neo Financial powered credit card that can be used through its mobile app, the latest move into an increasingly competitive rewards space.

Tims Financial is a new division of Tim Hortons that will offer a no-annual-fee Mastercard as a result of Neo Financial's bet on embedded finance.

Toronto-based Informal Systems raised $5.3 million to support its work as a core developing team in the Cosmos ecosystem.

Informal Systems has helped build vital technology such as Interchain Security, a way for blockchains to lean on the Cosmos Hub for its security, rather than running their own sets of validators.



