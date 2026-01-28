FrontFundr posts breakout quarter following Gander Social’s success on its crowdfunding platform

Company grew its community by 10 percent in its first fiscal quarter of 2026.

Toronto-based FrontFundr reported strong financial results on Wednesday, thanks in large part to a high-profile quest to fund a Canadian social media company through its crowdfunding platform.

“These results … show the scale, engagement, and national relevance of FrontFundr.” Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, FrontFundr

FrontFundr released its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Wednesday. They show the company added nearly 6,500 new users, growing the platform’s community by 10 percent in a single quarter. The new users came alongside almost 3,000 completed investments through its platform in the quarter, which covered Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2025. That figure is two-thirds of the investor activity FrontFundr saw in its entire fiscal year in 2025.

Founded in 2013 and launched in 2015, FrontFundr offers a means for private companies to raise capital in Kickstarter-like campaigns. The platform allows companies to court grassroots investors who chip in a small amount of money for a stake in the company, as opposed to raising large cheques from VCs.

Last year, Montréal-based Holt Xchange turned to FrontFundr to raise money for its FinTech seed fund amid the challenging venture fundraising market, and FrontFundr has even launched campaigns for its own platform.

In total, FrontFundr processed more than $21 million CAD in capital this past quarter, which brought in nearly $509,000 in revenue, exceeding its quarterly target by three percent.

“These results reflect more than just financial performance—they show the scale, engagement, and national relevance of FrontFundr,” FrontFundr CEO Peter-Paul Van Hoeken said in a statement.

FrontFundr attributed its growth to “exceptional performance” from some community campaigns, particularly Gander Social. Gander, which hopes to create a Canadian social media platform, quickly became one of FrontFundr’s top raises of all time. Since hitting its $1.5 million target in December, the company has raised nearly $2 million from almost 2,500 Canadians.

FrontFundr said this is the second-highest investor participation in the platform’s history. Gander is beat out by Emotional Intelligence Ventures, which raised more than $21 million from 10,000 investors in 2022.

FrontFundr also highlighted Edison Motors’ campaign, which has secured nearly $12 million of its $15 million target to build Canada’s first diesel-electric hybrid work trucks. The platform said it also saw some consumer brand campaigns take off, as customers and investors supported independent breweries and distillers like Collective Arts and Foxglove Spirits through FrontFundr. FrontFundr says more than $336 million has been invested through its platform to date.

Other highlights of the quarter include FrontFundr completing regulatory registration in Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island, certifying the platform to operate in every province. The company plans to build on its momentum this year with a website revamp to handle its increased traffic and investment volume, as well as explore regulatory registration in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

“With accelerating investor participation, full provincial coverage, and the ability to launch and scale category-defining campaigns, we are exceptionally well-positioned for our next phase of growth,” Van Hoeken said.

Feature image courtesy FrontFundr.