Fivetran is hiring software engineers, VPs, and product managers for its data movement platform in Canada

The California-based SaaS firm is hiring remote and Toronto-based positions.

With an automated data movement platform working for thousands of companies across cloud data platforms, Fivetran is hiring workers based in Canada to fulfill its mission of making access to data simple and reliable.

Whether you want to work in Toronto or remotely, look below to find a variety of open positions for software engineers, product managers, and even vice-presidents at Fivetran. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

For those looking to join Fivetran’s Toronto office, the company is hiring a staff software engineer proficient with cloud infrastructure and CI/CD pipelines to join its developer productivity team. The team is tasked with evolving internal systems, tools, and integrations used by hundreds of engineers from other teams to build its data platform.

Those hired to this position will use Java, TypeScript, and Python, among others, and should have the ability to easily switch between languages, frameworks, and environments. The position benefits from a monthly cell phone stipend, stock grants, and other perks.

Fivetran is also hiring in more specialized software development positions, like a staff software engineer for databases. Those hired to this Toronto-based position are expected to have over 10 years of experience programming in C and Java. Once hired, candidates will join the company’s Oracle connector team and be tasked with analyzing new features that are introduced by Oracle in recent releases and determining how to develop supporting features.

Fivetran’s many other not-listed software development positions can be found here.

Fivetran has a few open positions for those with a proven track record of product management experience looking to manage something new in the data movement industry. The firm is looking for a product manager in finance and operations analytics who will learn what questions analysts are trying to answer to prioritize new data sources and product capabilities to drive analytical success. The position pays $118,200 to $141,800 CAD annually.

There is also a posting for a product manager in marketing analytics to enable Fivetran customers to centralize their marketing data and increase ROI from their marketing campaigns. While not an explicit requirement, it is a bonus for candidates to have experience performing deep data analyses for marketing functions.

Fivetran has many other open management positions on its job board here.

The company is also looking to fill vice presidential positions to report to the C-suite with open slots for its vice-president of business development and vice-president of product management. Those selected to these senior positions will lead the company’s market expansion efforts and manage a team of global sales and product management professionals. These roles will act as a “leader of leaders,” working closely with teams including engineering, sales, marketing, as well as directly with customers and partners.

These positions pay a salary ranging from $200,000 to $310,000 USD per year and are remote, but require some global travel to Fivetran offices, customer sites, and industry events.

For all of Fivetran’s open leadership positions in the future, pay attention to its job board here.

If there is no job posting that explicitly caters to your skills as a candidate here, you can always submit a general application to Fivetran.

Feature image courtesy Fivetran