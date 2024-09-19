Five unmissable highlights of this year’s Elevate Festival

Kara Swisher, Dax Dasilva, WNBA Toronto and some epics after-parties around the city.

From October 1 to 3, Elevate Festival will take over Toronto for its seventh year, convening some of the biggest founders, tech giants, global investors, and policymakers.

Since launching in 2017, Elevate has grown to become a cornerstone event for Canada’s tech and innovation sector, showcasing Canadian ingenuity and exploring what’s next for the ecosystem. This year’s festival will be held at Meridian Hall and St. Lawrence Centre in Toronto’s downtown core.

BetaKit is once again a proud Elevate media partner, and as the 2024 festival draws near, we’ve rounded up five must-do experiences.

Hear from tech’s sharpest tongues and highest fliers

Elevate Festival offers a unique opportunity to hear from some of the most influential voices shaping the future of tech and business. This year’s lineup features a range of speakers who bring diverse perspectives and ideas.

Tech journalist and author Kara Swisher, known for her shrewd and incisive insights into Silicon Valley, will share her perspectives on technology’s current and future state. Adding to the lineup is Chris Hadfield, the astronaut whose experiences in space offer a unique and captivating perspective on business and innovation here on Earth.

Shopify president Harley Finkelstein will dive into the world of e-commerce, Canada’s place in the global D2C race, and the future of retail, while financial independence advocate Tori Dunlap and Lightspeed founder and CEO Dax Dasilva will also take center stage, offering valuable insights into personal finance and the future of retail technology.

And the lineup doesn’t stop there—experience fascinating talks from Food52 CEO Erika Ayers Badan, former president of Barstool Sports, WNBA Toronto President Teresa Resch, former Salesforce Chief Scientist and You.com founder Richard Socher, and Tegan and Sara, who will discuss their new documentary Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara”, a documentary about how Tegan was hacked and impersonated online.

Choose your content track adventure

One of the Elevate Festival’s standout features is its range of content tracks, designed to cater to a diverse range of interests. Whether you’re passionate about AI, eager to solve problems with deep tech, or keen to understand the nuances of FinTech and cybersecurity, there’s an itinerary for you. Check out Elevate’s agenda to discover the sessions and workshops that align with your interests.

For startups, the masterclasses are particularly noteworthy. These sessions will dive into the challenges and opportunities new ventures face, giving entrepreneurs practical tools to manage growth and sharpen their business strategies. It’s a chance to hear from industry experts and walk away with advice you can put into action.

Get connected

This year, Elevate Festival is taking networking to a whole new level.

The festival has created dedicated spaces to connect with a global network of industry leaders, investors, and innovative startups. The Women+ in Tech Lounge is one such space that celebrates and amplifies the voices of women and non-binary individuals in technology and business. Meanwhile, the Startup Lounge and Trailblazer Lounge will be hot spots for cutting-edge founders and thought leaders.

Connecting with new people at events can feel daunting, at times. That’s why Elevate has teamed up with Braindate to facilitate knowledge-sharing conversations, one-on-one meetings, and meaningful connections. Featuring networking lounges and curated experiences, this intimate gathering of the tech and innovation community offers the perfect opportunity to elevate your network.

Showcase your startup

If you’re a founder or startup leader looking to stand out, Elevate Festival offers many opportunities to get your startup noticed.

Skip the cold emails and pitch your ideas to seasoned investors and decision-makers through founder roundtables. These sessions offer a platform to present your vision, receive constructive feedback, and explore potential mentorship or funding opportunities.

It’s a prime chance to gain visibility and generate leads in front of an engaged and interested audience.

Keep the the party going

What’s a festival without festivities? Elevate Festival is well known for blending business with pleasure. After a day of learning and networking, unwind and continue making connections in a more relaxed setting at the festival’s Happy Hour, where your first drink is on the house.

For more late-night experiences, consider hosting an Elevate after-hours event or join one of the Elevate Goes Late after-parties, including an exclusive party hosted by OneEleven at the iconic Lower Bay abandoned subway station (open to Trailblazer and Investor pass holders).

Use the BetaKit promo code ELEVATEFESTBETAKIT to get 20% off on your tickets here. We’ll see you there!

All images provided by Elevate.