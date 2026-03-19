Five Canadian scaleups crack Thrive Top 50 AgTech Companies list

4AG Robotics, BinSentry, among companies recognized as “most innovative scaleups.”

The 2026 Thrive Top 50 AgTech Companies list has recognized five Canadian companies as some of the “most innovative scaleups” in the sector.

Calgary’s Brilliant Harvest and Cellar Insights also cracked Thrive’s 10-company “rising star” list.

Thrive, the AgTech investment and accelerator platform of California-based investment firm Silicon Valley Global (SVG) Ventures, dropped the list in its ninth annual AgTech report earlier this week. The list recognizes “the leading innovators shaping the future of agriculture and food systems,” John Hartnett, founder and CEO of Thrive and SVG, said in the report.

Canada is represented on the list from coast to coast by companies like 4AG Robotics, BinSentry, Vive Crop Protection, Entosystem, and Milk Moovement.

To make the list, companies were assessed on funding, valuation, revenue growth, market traction, partnerships, team strength, and sustainability impact alongside analysis from its global network of partners, according to Thrive. The list is ordered alphabetically, with each company representing one of five segments: Controlled Environment Agriculture, Animal Technology, On-Farm Decision Support (including automation and robotics), Novel Crop Inputs, and Agribusiness Platforms.

Canada is most represented in the animal technology category, with three companies: Kitchener-Waterloo-based BinSentry, Halifax-based Milk Moovement, and Drummondville, Que.-based Entosystem.

BinSentry produces solar-powered sensors and software that remotely monitor a farm’s animal feed inventory, helping with feed orders and eliminating the need to climb in and inspect silos. The company raised a $50-million USD ($68.8 million CAD) Series C round last August as it pursued worldwide expansion following rapid customer adoption.

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Milk Moovement provides a software platform for dairy farmers and distribution partners to track and route shipments in real time and optimize delivery schedules, while Entosystem uses food waste to feed and raise insects that create byproducts used for protein in animal feed.

Meanwhile, Salmon Arm, BC-based 4AG Robotics is in the on-farm decision support category for its Canadian-made robots that aim to harvest mushrooms just as good as humans can. Following a $40-million Series B round last July, 4AG CEO Sean O’Connor told BetaKit the company was on track to hit $7 million in revenue for 2025.

Finally, Mississauga-based precision chemistry startup Vive Crop Protection is the sole Canadian company in the novel crop input category. The company’s products mix easily with liquid fertilizers and other agrochemicals to manage diseases in various crops like sugarbeets, dry beans, alfalfa, potatoes, and corn.

The report also included an AgTech Rising Stars list that spotlights “high-potential early-stage companies.” This 10-company list included two from Calgary: Brilliant Harvest and Cellar Insights. The report said the rising stars “have already demonstrated strong vision, technical differentiation, and early market momentum” and are “well-positioned to scale.”

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy 4AG Robotics.