AgTech startup Brilliant Harvest secures $4 million USD in seed funding

The raise will aid in scaling the platform’s adoption and abilities.

Brilliant Harvest, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform serving the heavy equipment industry, announced today that it has secured $4 million USD ($5.4 million CAD) in seed funding.

“From a commercialization standpoint, we’re expanding — almost all of our dealer customers sell both agriculture and construction.” Remi Schmaltz, Brilliant Harvest.





The Calgary-based AgTech startup is an AI-driven customer experience platform that ingests complex technical manuals, work orders, and conversational data to provide accessible, accurate, and fast answers for service, parts, and aftermarket teams in the heavy equipment industry. The company describes themselves as “farmers first and innovators second.”

Announced on Feb. 5, the funding round includes returning investment from Builders VC and AltaML, as well as new participants FTW Ventures, Alpaca VC, Automotive Ventures, SVG Ventures, and NYA Ventures.

The funding announcement coincides with another milestone for Brilliant Harvest as it simultaneously announced its platform now supports dealerships representing more than 50 percent of CNH Industrial’s (a major designer and producer of agricultural and construction machinery) larger dealer stores. What does that mean to those of us outside the AgTech scene? Brilliant Harvest’s founder and CEO, Remi Schmaltz, broke it down in a call with BetaKit.

“Farm Equipment Magazine has a dealer 100 report, which is the top 100 dealers, and of the CNH dealers that are on that top list, half of them, based upon locations, are represented by our platform,” Schmaltz said, adding that the top 100 report is based in the North American market.

How the platform works, according to Brilliant Harvest’s website, is heavy-equipment dealers or other users can store manuals for, say, a tractor, and then easily access the in-app chat with technical questions and share findings with other colleagues, as well as keep customers up-to-date with real-time in-app info. Other customers include major farm equipment suppliers and dealers like Rocky Mountain Equipment and Titan Machinery.

RELATED: Farm Credit Canada commits to investing $2 billion in AgTech by 2030

Financing from the seed round will be used to further accelerate the platform’s abilities and adoption across the heavy equipment dealer market.

“We ingest a lot of manuals from different manufacturers…everything from PDF to HTML. It continues to scale that up so we can deploy faster,” Schmaltz said. “Then, from a commercialization standpoint, we’re expanding — almost all of our dealer customers sell both agriculture and construction.”

Schmaltz said that Brilliant Harvest will expand to support the construction industry in mid 2026, and that the company is also aiming to expand into the after-sales process.

“If someone needs support on a piece of equipment, then being able to find and transact the parts [they’re] looking for related to a problem,” he said.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.



Photo courtesy of Unsplash.