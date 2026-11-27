New program will support businesses in expanding, innovating, and remaining anchored in Atlantic Canada.

Businesses on Canada’s East Coast are getting support to the tune of $50 million in federal funding after Ottawa launched the first Atlantic Growth Capital Pilot (AGCP).

The news: Justice Minister Sean Fraser announced the launch of the AGCP on Thursday. The AGCP is a $50-million fund that will provide repayable capital to businesses starting at $2 million. Funds are earmarked for established businesses with more than $10 million in revenue that are looking to expand production, adopt new technologies, commercialize innovation, and reach new markets.

From the source: “The Atlantic Economic Panel told us that better access to capital would help more businesses grow and keep their future in our region,” Fraser said in a statement. “We’re acting on that advice.”

The context: As Fraser noted, the AGCP is a direct response to recommendations made by the Atlantic Economic Panel, a consortium of business leaders from Atlantic Canada he convened just over a year ago in Halifax. That panel, which includes Bank of Canada lead director and CEO of Seafair Capital Anne Whelan, as well as members from Pabineau First Nation, the Halifax International Airport Authority, and McCain Foods, delivered a set of recommendations to Ottawa that called for better access to capital as a way to keep businesses headquartered in Atlantic Canada.

The AGCP will be delivered by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the federal government’s regional development agency for Atlantic Canada. Interested businesses can apply online from now until Dec. 11.



Final thought: Accessing capital remains a concern for companies throughout Canada’s business ecosystem, and Atlantic Canada is no more immune to those issues than anywhere else. However, Atlantic Canada’s smaller ecosystem means government funding like the AGCP often plays an outsized role when it comes to businesses looking for reliable early-stage support. Having a diversity of government funding streams to choose from in the region may mean that fewer founders will need to consider leaving the region to make those early leaps.

Feature image courtesy Sean Fraser via X.