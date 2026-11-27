Fintech company eliminates cash back on FX credit card purchases, lowers rates on chequing accounts.

Wealthsimple announced a series of changes to its financial products this week, including rollbacks of rewards, prompting backlash from some users.

The news: Fintech company Wealthsimple said on Wednesday that it is removing some benefits but also adding new perks across its product suite. It eliminated cash back incentives on foreign purchases made with the year-old Wealthsimple credit card, replaced its milestone rewards program with “partner offers,” and changed the eligibility for Premium status.

It also reduced interest rates across its standard and USD chequing accounts, but increased the savings account interest rates for Premium and Generation clients and introduced a new high-interest USD savings account.

From the source: Hundreds of users on social media platforms X and Reddit expressed disappointment about the changes, with some likening the move to a “bait-and-switch” strategy. One user noted it makes Wealthsimple feel more like a traditional bank.

Wealthsimple executives, like chief growth officer Simon Lejeune, responded to some of the online comments. “We tried to bundle our changes this time around to avoid [too] much back and forth. It should stabilize for a while now,” he wrote on X.

In a statement to BetaKit, a Wealthsimple spokesperson acknowledged that some of the changes “may be disappointing because some benefits are going away, but others are being added.” The spokesperson said the company’s mission to offer Canadians the “best financial experience and products possible” hasn’t changed.

The context: With more than 4 million users, Wealthsimple is serving more customers than it ever has. More financing has accompanied this strong growth. Last month, the company announced $425 million in Series F financing from existing investors at a $13.8-billion post-money valuation. It now claims to serve a quarter of Canadians aged 18 to 40 and to hold more than $169 billion in assets under administration.

In its explanation to customers, the company acknowledged that this growth and usage of certain products is part of why some of its offerings are changing. Its statement said that the company had not expected how much users would spend in other currencies using its credit card; and because it wants to offer the card to more Canadians, it had to choose between offering cash back and covering FX fees.

Final thought: Wealthsimple has positioned itself as an alternative to Canada’s big banks by offering attractive perks and doing away with monthly fees for consumers. It also successfully advocated for a ban on investment and registered account transfer fees—something that would make it less costly for consumers to transfer their holdings to Wealthsimple.

This competitive pressure appears to have reached some of Canada’s Big Six banks. This week, National Bank announced a no-fee everyday banking account for Canadians.

Disclosure: Wealthsimple vice-president of payments strategy and chief compliance officer, Hanna Zaidi, sits on BetaKit’s board of directors.

Feature image courtesy Wealthsimple.