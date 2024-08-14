Feds inject $32.9 million into digital literacy program CanCode with renewed focus on AI

CanCode phase four aims to teach digital and AI skills to 1.5 million students and 100,000 teachers.

The Government of Canada has renewed the CanCode program for the fourth time, backing the national digital skills training program with $39.2 million and incorporating a new focus on artificial intelligence (AI) literacy.

The federal government said that a “special emphasis” will be given to applicants who plan to teach AI.

CanCode is now seeking applications for funding not-for-profit organizations that teach digital skills, such as coding and AI knowledge, to students from kindergarten through Grade 12. The federal government said in a statement that CanCode’s new phase is aiming to offer digital learning opportunities to 1.5 million students, as well as train 100,000 teachers to incorporate new digital skills and technologies into the classroom.

“We are investing in young people who are training in coding, artificial intelligence and digital skills, to prepare them for future success in the 21st-century economy,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said in a statement. “Programs like CanCode facilitate their smooth transition from classrooms to research labs and will contribute to Canada’s sustained economic growth for years to come.”

CanCode was launched in 2017 with $50 million as part of the Innovation and Skills Plan to promote digital skills such as coding, data analytics, and content creation to youth. The two-year program was renewed in 2019 with $60 million and again in 2021 with $80 million.

RELATED: Federal government commits $2.4 billion to AI compute, startups, and safety through Budget 2024

The fourth phase, which is the smallest investment of federal funds dedicated to CanCode at one time, includes just one call for proposals, which will be accepting applications until Sept. 16, 2024. CanCode merit criteria includes a focus on reaching traditionally underrepresented groups, including, girls, Indigenous youth, Black youth, youth with disabilities, and youth living in rural/remote locations including Northern locations.

The federal government said that a “special emphasis” will be given to applicants who plan to teach AI, and will receive extra weight in the evaluation process. Additionally, requested funding cannot exceed $3 million per funding stream, per fiscal year.

The financial commitment to CanCode was previously made in the federal government’s 2024 budget, but the new focus on AI was not mentioned. Another part of the budget also committed a $2.4-billion package of measures aimed at boosting Canada’s AI industry.

During CanCode’s third phase, the federal government said it doled out funding to 29 organizations across Canada, including Grandir Sans Frontières, the Boys and Girls Club of Canada, Black Boys Code, and Canada Learning Code.

The fourth phase of the program is slated to end on March 31, 2026, barring further renewal.

Feature image courtesy Ludovic Toinel via Unsplash.