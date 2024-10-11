Feds announce $4 million for Atlantic Canada tech startups through ACOA

Eight of the 10 startups are Nova Scotia-based, including Milk Moovement and UpBeing.

Ten Atlantic Canada-based technology startups across a variety of verticals are collectively receiving more than $4 million CAD from the Government of Canada to fuel their growth.

The recipients include eight startups in Nova Scotia, one from Newfoundland and Labrador, and one with coast-to-coast connections and a presence in Halifax.

This funding has been provided through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA). Nine of these companies are getting repayable funding via ACOA’s Regional Economic Growth Initiative (REGI), while the other is receiving non-repayable funding from ACOA through the REGI Strategic Growth Initiative (SGI) stream.

The recipients include eight Nova Scotian tech startups, including Easy Platter, Milk Moovement, Peer Ledger, Rafflebox, Shoelace Learning, SUMS Capital, Talkatoo, and UpBeing.

Newfoundland and Labrador-based Swiftsure Innovations and MIMOSA Diagnostics, which has coast-to-coast connections and a presence in Halifax, round out the group of 10.

According to the federal government, this funding will help these companies grow their teams, streamline their operations, scale their production capabilities, expand to new markets, and commercialize their offerings.

Dairy supply chain software provider Milk Moovement, which helps companies track, analyze, and optimize milk shipments, is getting nearly $1.47 million to increase automation and improve its processes. Milk Moovement closed a $26-million Series A in 2022 to boost supply chain visibility for dairy farmers and their distribution partners.

Meanwhile, medtech startup MIMOSA Diagnostics, which has developed a handheld tissue imaging device to detect skin injuries before they become visible to the naked eye, has received $500,000 to grow its team and commercialize its solution in the US market. MIMOSA has a presence in Nova Scotia, where co-founder and CEO Dr. Karen Cross is based and the startup has been developing and testing its tech, as well as in Toronto and British Columbia. MIMOSA also recently received nearly $740,000 from INNOVAIT and the Government of Canada.

The other three biggest recipients included behavioural health analytics platform UpBeing, which secured $494,000 to accelerate the development and commercialization of its social features, blockchain supply chain startup Peer Ledger, which received $450,000 to support its growth strategy, and medtech startup Swiftsure Innovations, which secured nearly $325,000 to launch its medical oral core device.

Personal chef marketplace Easy Platter also secured $210,000 to fuel its product and business development efforts, and FinTech startup Rafflebox received $200,000 to scale up its marketing and sales activities for its raffle fundraising platform for charitable groups.

Rounding out this group of 10 is medical professional-focused dictation platform Talkatoo, which received $166,000 to support its software and artificial intelligence development plans, and FinTech company SUMS Capital, receiving $150,000 to help launch its early-stage investment platform. Educational video game developer Shoelace Learning was the recipient of a $50,000 non-repayable SGI contribution.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Ryan Song.