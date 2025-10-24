Evan Solomon teases new AI laws as experts warn Canada is behind international peers

AI minister pledges to tackle deepfakes and data transfer at governance conference in Montreal.

As Canada’s AI minister signals plans to introduce long-awaited legislation on artificial intelligence (AI) and data privacy, researchers and policymakers are urging Canada to catch up to international partners on regulating the technology.

The Attention: Govern or Be Governed Conference in Montréal, organized by the Centre for Media, Technology, and Democracy and its non-profit arm Paradigms, assembled roughly 250 researchers, policymakers, and industry players to discuss the best way to regulate technology in Canada.

Canada’s minister of AI and digital innovation, Evan Solomon, provided more details on the federal government’s plans to introduce legislation on data privacy, including rules surrounding deepfakes (AI-generated imitations of real people).

“We want to deal with data transfer and chain of custody,” Solomon said. “We want to deal with sensitive data around children.”

Under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada tried to strike a balance between AI innovation and regulation by signing international treaties on AI safety. However, it failed to pass laws on regulating AI. With Prime Minister Mark Carney in office, Solomon has said that he would not revive the prior government’s Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), part of Bill C-27, but that the feds were considering aspects that might carry forward. The bill, which sought to modernize data privacy and protections, died in January when Parliament was prorogued.

“I have already signalled strongly, and I will be putting down legislation,” Solomon said, adding that “minority governments have their own climate.” Liberal House leader Steve Mackinnon said this week he was “worried” that the upcoming federal budget wouldn’t pass in Parliament.

Since Bill C-27 was introduced, it has stirred debate on how best to protect citizens from technological harms while allowing Canadian firms to stay competitive. Solomon has so far claimed that he will pursue “light, tight, right” regulations on AI and avoid policy that would “choke off” innovators. The priorities he’s laid out include scaling AI companies, boosting AI adoption, increasing trust, and building sovereign AI infrastructure.

Solomon’s department has assembled an AI task force, made up of industry players and researchers, to carry out a “30-day sprint” to help the government renew its AI strategy. In Montréal, he claimed that 6,500 people have also filled out an individual online consultation form on the strategy. At an Ottawa event earlier that day, he said the strategy could launch at the end of 2025 or January 2026.

Solomon’s stated approach contrasted with remarks from European Union Commissioner on democracy, justice, the rule of law and consumer protection Michael McGrath, who argued that rules and regulations allow innovation to happen rather than stifle it.

“The answer has never been less innovation, but more accountability,” McGrath said. “Accountability comes alive through rules.”

Michael McGrath, EU Commissioner responsible for democracy, justice, the rule of law and consumer protection, in Montréal.

It’s a stance that the EU has reinforced through multiple laws that have sought to place responsibility on technology companies. These include the Digital Services Act, which requires online platforms to protect users and monitor illegal content, and the AI Act, which governs AI development and prohibits certain uses of the technology.

McGrath urged attendees to not “give up” on technology and named some specific harms that should be regulated, including addictive design, manipulative techniques, and the use of biometric data.

Philippe Dufresne, Canada’s privacy commissioner, encouraged the feds to catch up to their international partners on regulation. Dufresne, whose agency is tasked with applying legislation and investigating complaints, was asked on-stage what ideas he thinks Canada’s AI minister should hear.

“We need to make sure we have strong enforcement,” he said. “It’s low-hanging fruit and puts us on the same levels as our colleagues internationally.”

He added that Canada needs rules to protect children and to deal with deepfakes. “I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to get those.”

Regulating technology, Dufresne said, is not a “zero-sum game.”

“You can have innovation and a strong economy and a strong public interest, and have strong privacy protections at the same time.”

On AI, Canadian AI computer scientist and Mila founder Yoshua Bengio said that Canada must align its regulatory approach with global allies. Earlier this week, Bengio signed an open letter urging a ban on developing AI “superintelligence.”

“We don’t just need regulation, we need international treaties,” he said on stage.

Bengio warned of a “game of power” where the countries and corporations that control powerful AI systems could use it as an “instrument of domination.” To protect against the influence of large AI players like the United States and China, Bengio said Canada should collaborate with other middle powers and invest in AI development to remain competitive.

The US’s trade leverage has already led to shifts in Canadian tech policy. Carney dropped the digital services tax, which would have subjected big tech firms to a tax for operating in Canada, to avoid stalling US trade negotiations. However, US President Donald Trump said yesterday that he was suspending trade talks with Canada over an anti-tariff TV ad from the Ontario government.

“I hope that policymakers and companies will understand that if we continue business as usual, there’s a significant chance that we will be eaten alive politically, economically, and militarily,” Bengio said.

