Clio acquires fellow Canadian legaltech firm Jurisage

Deal gives Clio the legal database it needs to advance its AI roadmap on home turf.

Burnaby, BC-based Clio announced today it has acquired Toronto’s Jurisage.

The news: Clio, which recently surpassed $500 million USD ($698 million CAD) in annual recurring revenue and boasts a $5-billion valuation, established itself selling software designed to help lawyers manage their practices more efficiently. Lately, the legaltech company has been pushing heavily into AI as it aims to help clients complete legal tasks from research to drafting documents. To do that, Clio needs high-quality legal data. Enter Jurisage, which offers one of Canada’s most comprehensive AI-ready legal datasets, spanning more than 470,000 cases across over 40 courts.

Jurisage’s entire 10-person team is joining Clio, which did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

From the source: Clio vice-president of legal innovation and strategy Ed Walters said there is “a real hunger” for legal AI in Canada, and a recent company report found that 95 percent of Canadian lawyers are using AI in their work. “They’re using it more than lawyers in the US are across just about every way that you can measure AI adoption, but the market … remains somewhat immature,” Walters told BetaKit in an interview.

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Following the thread: The acquisition comes less than three years after Jurisage merged with fellow Canadian legaltech startup CiteRight. For Clio, it follows the company’s landmark, $1-billion USD 2025 purchase of Spanish-American peer vLex. While vLex grants Clio access to one of the best legal databases in the world, Walters noted that its coverage “was not very deep in Canada,” which has delayed the rollout of Clio Work domestically. Jurisage addresses those local content needs.

Final thought: As foreign legal AI competitors like Harvey and Legora (which recently acquired Vancouver’s Walter) encroach on Clio’s home turf, Walters said the Jurisage acquisition is an “elbows-up moment” for the company.

Feature image courtesy Clio.