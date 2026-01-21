Docebo deepens AI capabilities with $55-million USD 365Talents acquisition

Docebo supports how employees build skills, 365Talents helps organizations apply them.

Toronto-based enterprise learning platform Docebo wants to use AI to map out who needs training in the workplace and bring them up to speed through the acquisition of 365Talents.

Docebo announced it bought the private French upskilling platform for approximately $54.6 million USD ($75.5 million CAD) on Tuesday. The 365Talents platform uses AI agents to help enterprises understand workforce skill gaps and guide employees toward appropriate roles, projects, and development opportunities, according to Docebo.





By combining with 365Talents’ learning platform, Docebo said it can now manage skills detection, development, and deployment.





Docebo said it intends to maintain the 365Talents brand while integrating the two platforms into one product. Docebo added that both companies will continue to support customers as usual, with the 365Talents leadership team continuing to lead the business.

Founded in 2005, Docebo helps workplaces build their own training modules and track workplace certifications. The company claims it offers over 100,000 courses from more than 250 publishers, covering more than 250 professional skills in over 40 languages through partnerships with content aggregators.

“By bringing 365Talents into Docebo, we’re using AI agents to turn skills into a living capability that drives learning, career mobility, and workforce decisions in real time,” Docebo president and CEO Alessio Artuffo said in a statement. “The result is a more coherent, measurable way for enterprises to develop people and adapt as work continuously evolves.”

The acquisition was partially paid for with cash on hand, with some help from an existing credit facility. Under the purchase agreement, Docebo agreed to pay an additional $5.1 million USD ($7 million CAD) when certain undisclosed financial milestones are achieved. Docebo said it expects 365Talents to generate approximately $9 million USD in revenue by the end of 2026.

