Dialogue acquires IP, other assets of fellow digital health platform Koble

Deal is hoped to strengthen Dialogue’s support for women’s healthcare.

Virtual healthcare platform Dialogue Health Technologies is acquiring assets of Toronto-based digital parenting platform Koble Care for an undisclosed amount.

Dialogue said the deal includes Koble’s entire suite of proprietary content, related software, and intellectual property. Koble founder and CEO Swati Matta will join Dialogue as its head of women’s health.

“A few years ago, I embarked on a mission to bring equitable access to healthcare to all women,” Matta said in a statement. “This is an exciting new chapter, as we bring critical resources to support millions of women through both challenging and rewarding periods of their lives.”

Adrianna Lemieux, public policy and communications advisor at Dialogue, told BetaKit that Koble’s few other employees “have moved on to other opportunities” following the transaction.

Launched in 2022 by Matta, Koble’s platform aims to support birthing parents, partners, or support figures with personalized guidance for each trimester and postpartum. It offers over 50 expert-led virtual courses that help users navigate family planning, sleep, physiotherapy, and other issues surrounding pregnancy and infant care.

Koble charges $9.99 per month for its self-guided subscription with access to its virtual courses and expert appointments, as well as $19.99 per month to be matched with a coach for one-on-one consultations.

Lemieux told BetaKit that, in addition to the software and technology assets, Dialogue has acquired nearly 500 videos and 130 articles from Koble. The assets were developed by a team of health experts and will be integrated into Dialogue’s integrated health platform.

Founded in 2016, Montréal-based Dialogue offers on-demand quality care access to employees and companies internationally, with nearly 2.8 million members across 50,000 organizations. The company debuted on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2021, raising $100 million through as a result of the initial public offering (IPO).

Dialogue went on to nab online self help platform e-hub Health for an undisclosed amount shortly after its IPO and United Kingdom digital health company Tictrac for $56 million CAD in May 2022.

In July 2023, Dialogue was acquired by Sun Life for an equity value of $365 million. The transaction saw Dialogue’s executive management, including founding shareholders CEO Cherif Habib and CTO Alexis Smirnov, maintain minority interest in the company.

Dialogue and Koble had worked together prior to this transaction. In June 2023, the companies announced a partnership that would see Dialogue members gain access to Koble’s product audio and video content.

