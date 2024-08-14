CruxOCM closes $23.3-million CAD Series A led by Microsoft’s venture fund

Investment empowers CruxOCM to bring co-pilot to more energy sector control rooms.

Calgary-based startup CruxOCM, which provides software that automates the operations of industrial control rooms in the energy sector, has raised a $23.3-million CAD ($17 million USD) Series A round led by M12, Microsoft’s venture fund.

The round saw participation from other new investors, including natural gas company Oneok, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, and EIC Rose Rock Fund, as well as backing from return investors including Angular Ventures, Bullpen Capital, Root Ventures, Industry Ventures, Cendana Capital, Pipeline Capital Partners, and Golden Ventures.

CruxOCM said the Series A round brings its total capital raised to date up to $37 million CAD ($27 million USD). The investment will enable CruxOCM to bring its co-pilot offering to more control rooms across the energy sector, CEO and co-founder Vicki Knott said in a statement.

RELATED: CruxOCM secures $7.6 million CAD to bolster automation software for energy sector operations

“M12 is excited to back CruxOCM’s mission to equip energy industry control room operators with advanced tools,” M12 corporate vice-president and global head Michelle Gonzalez said in a statement. “Their innovative technology is set to disrupt the energy sector, enhancing efficiency and safety by providing operators with co-pilot capabilities.”

Founded in 2017 by Knott, who once worked as a control room operator for the Keystone Pipeline, and CTO Roger Shirt, CruxOCM delivers operations control management software that aims to help reduce the complexity of control rooms at oil and gas companies. The company’s robotic industrial process automation (RIPA)-enabled software, referred to as a “co-pilot,” claims to help automate equipment operations like starting and stopping pumps, maintaining consistent flow, and monitoring pipeline conditions.

The company last raised a $7.6-million CAD ($6-million USD) “seed plus” round in 2021 to fuel its product development and expansion efforts. Earlier this year, the startup also announced it received a “significant investment” from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to create two software solutions intended to adjust oil and gas pipeline operations for optimized energy usage.

Feature image courtesy CruxOCM via LinkedIn.