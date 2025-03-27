Consensus 2025 to spotlight builders with PitchFest and three-day blockchain hackathon

Early bird applications open for EasyA Consensus Hackathon.

Consensus 2025 is looking for Web2 and Web3 developers to take part in North America’s largest blockchain hackathon, a three-day challenge focused on building real solutions.

Consensus, which takes place May 14 to 16, will also showcase the world’s most promising early-stage Web3 and artificial intelligence companies in a highly anticipated pitch competition.

“Our EasyA Consensus Hackathons are the ultimate launchpad for founders and developers.” Dom Kwok, EasyA

For the first time, North America’s largest and longest-running crypto conference is landing in Toronto, home of the first Bitcoin & Ethereum ETFs, a large cluster of blockchain startups and a deep bench of AI and Web3 talent.

More than 20,000 people from 100 countries are expected at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from May 14 to 16.

Consensus is already drawing a powerhouse speaker lineup, and the EasyA x Consensus Hackathon is where builders break out. Hundreds of developers, engineers, and technical founders will sprint to create and ship new Web3 projects in a fast-paced, high-stakes competition.

“Consensus has a huge focus on showcasing the incredibly creative and profound projects and builders from across crypto,” said Brad Spies, Managing Director of Consensus. “Only at Consensus can you hear directly from top protocols about their technical roadmap and most exciting projects, then see thousands of the world’s top developers build epic projects from scratch, and discover dozens of apex seed-stage startups in a high-stakes pitch competition.”

The best projects don’t just win. They also get backed by the world’s best investors.

“Our EasyA Consensus Hackathons are the ultimate launchpad for founders and developers,” said Dom Kwok, Co-Founder of EasyA. “Not only do the world’s best investors actively look to back our hackathon winners from day one, but projects launching at our hackathons also garner the attention of millions of eyeballs through the CoinDesk media network, which has an audience of over eight million viewers.”

The priority deadline to apply for the EasyA x Consensus Hackathon is April 4, with the next deadline on April 18.

San Francisco-based BlindPay, which was a 2024 hackathon winner at Consensus, now operates as a Y Combinator-backed platform enabling fully private cross-border payments.

RampMeDaddy, another past winner, turned a simple Telegram bot into an instant memecoin trading tool with over 100,000 users. They’ve also been backed by Draper University.

The hackathon aims to help top talent prove their concepts, secure backing, and turn ideas into a venture-backed company. Investors, VCs, and industry leaders will be watching.

The priority deadline to apply is April 4, with the next deadline on April 18.

Whether you’re prototyping something new, or getting your product in front of investors, Consensus is designed to support what builders actually need: resources, feedback, funding, and face-time with the right people.

Here are some other opportunities for Canadian builders at Consensus 2025.

The pitch that opens doors

The CoinDesk PitchFest is where early-stage founders take the mic. Startups can pitch live to elite VCs and execs for a shot at funding, strategic partnerships and press exposure.

Past winners and finalists have gone on to raise millions in venture funding, secure major partnerships, and grow fast.

Rise Works, the 2023 winner, recently closed a $6.3-million Series A funding round to expand its hybrid payroll infrastructure for Web3 teams. Metagood, a 2023 finalist, has also raised funding from high-profile investors for its non-fungible token marketplace.

Zivoe, a 2024 finalist, landed $8.3 million to broaden credit access through blockchain-based lending. And Nodepay, also a 2024 finalist, raised $7 million to power real-time data infrastructure for AI and crypto firms.

PitchFest finalists will get a featured interview on CoinDesk Live, coverage across CoinDesk’s media network, and two VIP passes to next year’s conference.

Startups should submit their applications for PitchFest by April 20.

Where real deals get made

Consensus is designed to help builders connect with the people and resources they need to scale.

Through the Deal Flow Zone, founders can schedule targeted 30-minute meetings with investors, corporates, and ecosystem leaders using the Consensus App. These aren’t random hallway chats — they’re curated conversations with real intent, backed by one of the industry’s largest pools of capital.

Beyond formal meetings, the conference makes space for more organic deal-making. Daily Meetups help founders connect directly with devs, designers, and operators working on similar problems. Networking lounges range from open workspaces to invite-only rooms curated for specific verticals or stages.

And once the conference floor closes, the connections keep going. Toronto will play host to dozens of side events, founder dinners, and after-hours meetups, many of which become the starting point for new products, pilots, or partnerships.

Tickets are selling fast. If you’re planning to be at Consensus 2025, now’s the time to lock it in. Use code BETAKIT for 20 percent off your pass. Get your pass today.

All photos provided by Consensus.