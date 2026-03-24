Cohere teams up with Swedish defence firm Saab on AI for surveillance jets

Agreement marks the latest step in Cohere’s push to integrate its AI into defence technology.

Toronto-based large language model developer Cohere has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate with Swedish aerospace and defence contractor Saab.

Saab announced the MOU yesterday. The agreement establishes a framework for advanced AI collaboration in support of Saab’s GlobalEye surveillance jet. The two companies plan to explore partnering to embed Cohere’s AI into Saab’s GlobalEye offering.



“Through Saab’s deep engineering heritage and our advanced enterprise-grade models, we’ll explore pushing the boundaries of what AI can truly deliver for aerospace.”

Saab, which is currently trying to convince Canada to purchase the GlobalEye and its Gripen fighter jets, said the Cohere agreement is “directly connected” to the opportunity it sees for GlobalEye in Canada. The company indicated that the tech and capabilities the two companies develop would also benefit existing and future international GlobalEye jet operators.

For Cohere, this marks the latest in a series of agreements aimed at applying its AI to defence, as domestic opportunities in the sector soar amid renewed federal interest and investment.

Cohere is also working with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and South Korea’s Hanwha Oceans, which are both bidding for a contract to supply the Royal Canadian Navy with its next fleet of submarines. They are the two shortlisted candidates, and the federal government has indicated that it is only looking for one partner. By hitching its wagon to both, Cohere could have a role to play regardless of the winner.

Saab’s GlobalEye aircraft provide long-range detection and identification of objects in the air, at sea, and on land. The company is building them in partnership with Bombardier, leveraging the Montréal aerospace manufacturer’s Global 6000/6500 business jets.

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Under this MOU, Cohere and Saab intend to focus on areas like data-driven mission support, maintenance tools, and information processing in complex, secure aerospace environments. The pair has already identified initial pilot projects, but Saab did not elaborate on their nature.

“Through Saab’s deep engineering heritage and our advanced enterprise-grade models, we’ll explore pushing the boundaries of what AI can truly deliver for aerospace, enabling teams to process complex data faster, increase operational tempo, surface key insights with clarity and support critical decision making when it matters most,” Cohere co-founder Ivan Zhang said in a statement.

Amid the ongoing US trade war and an increased focus on ensuring Canada’s sovereignty and reducing its military dependence on the US, the federal government is reviewing its planned purchase of 88 F-35 fighter jets from American defence giant Lockheed Martin. Saab’s Gripen was the runner-up in that 2021 competition, reportedly by a long shot.

Feature image courtesy Saab.