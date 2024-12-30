CDNtech’s 2025 Resolutions: VCs

Canadian VCs on their habits, bets, and banned buzzwords for 2025.

The new year is a clean slate, a time to double down on what works, take a few big swings, and leave the dead weight behind. In partnership with NorthGuide, BetaKit asked Canadian VCs about the habits they’re sharpening, the bets they’re making, and the buzzwords they’re banning in 2025.

Responses were submitted in writing by contributors and are shared as provided, with only minor edits for brevity or clarity.

What’s a habit you’re adopting in 2025?

Danielle Graham

“In 2025, I’m focusing on building deeper relationships with like-minded individuals who share our vision and values. It’s about quality over quantity and prioritizing strategic partnerships that align with our mission.”

James Lochrie “I’m adopting a practice of absolute faith in our investment thesis and operational execution. This looks like not compromising for investors who may not share our risk tolerance.”

Lauren Epstein “I want to leverage and optimize my personal tech stack: Bloks.app is a must, G-Suite, Notion, Affinity… and what else? First, I’ll do the research—what else do I need? Integration is next—make them sing in harmony. And finally, enjoyment—the right information at my fingertips at the right time.”

Leah Carr “In 2025, I’m committed to being fully present—with others and myself. This means closing my laptop during meetings, giving my undivided attention in virtual calls, and keeping my phone on silent during personal focus time. It’s about valuing every interaction and staying mindful in the moment.”

Josh Nilson “Less follow-up meetings, more response with action. Be authentic—entrepreneurs are cut from all sides of the cloth and you don’t have to be like everyone else. Customers are not, so neither should you.”

Sarah Young “I am committed to kicking off the year with a second annual polar bear dip in the Atlantic Ocean (despite disliking the cold) to set the stage for more time being comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

Janet Bannister “I want to read even more in 2025. It is critically important to always be learning and understanding different perspectives. I love the Warren Buffet quote, “The person you will be in 5 years depends largely on the books you read, the people you spend time with and the habits you adopt today.”

What’s a moonshot goal you have for 2025?

Danielle Graham

“My moonshot goal for 2025 is to mobilize millions in funding for women-led Canadian startups by expanding our global network. I want to position Canada as a global leader in inclusive innovation, particularly in sectors like cleantech, healthtech, and FinTech.”

James Lochrie “We are building the most dynamic investment company in the country. Our next step is to focus on our investment operations in life sciences. This will allow us to build on our motivation to drive investment returns from our desire to have a real human impact.”

Lauren Epstein “We are raising Storytime Capital Fund II! This is a huge step to double down on the incredible firm we’re building. But, is it a moonshot goal if you know in your bones you’ll do it?”

Leah Carr “A goal that bridges both my personal and professional growth is to actively build AI workflows for myself, not just enable others. My first step is identifying where these workflows can enhance my daily routine. It’s crucial because hands-on AI proficiency is becoming an essential skill for everyone.”

Josh Nilson “I want to change the way we think about investing and helping new entrepreneurs succeed. The first steps are being a first-time investor myself, but also getting hands-on when needed to help these teams kick some ass.”

Sarah Young “Finding 100 male investors.”

What’s something you want to do more of in 2025?

Danielle Graham

“I’m committed to mentoring the next generation of women angel investors to create a more diverse and equitable investment landscape. By empowering more women to become investors, we can foster a more inclusive and innovative economy.”

James Lochrie “Say no to investors who are misaligned with our risk profile. This is because we have a significantly higher risk tolerance than what is accepted in Canada and we don’t want to play the same game as everyone else who is in the industry.”

Lauren Epstein “Spend time with my kids. Why? Because it’s a non-renewable, disappearing resource.”

Leah Carr “In 2025, I want to dedicate more time to intentional learning. It’s easy for day-to-day priorities to push this aside, but I’m determined to finally tackle skills I’ve been meaning to develop for years.”

Josh Nilson “Get BetaKit swag. Drink good coffee, too, while meeting with the amazing people we have in tech in Canada. We seemed to have stopped just chatting and sharing on a regular basis.”

Sarah Young “I am actively building my networks in Boston this year. It is home to one of the most important pools of entrepreneurial capital in the world, and there is a rich historical connection to Halifax. I see an opportunity to grow performance, pipeline, and partnerships for improved access to capital for investing in women-led businesses.”

What’s something you want to do less of in 2025?

Danielle Graham

“Something I definitely want to do less of in 2025 is trying to convince AI chatbots that I’m not, in fact, a robot.”

James Lochrie “I want to explain myself and my decisions less. Track record is everything and I’m going to let that speak for itself. If you can’t see that then you’re the wrong partner for us.”

Lauren Epstein “Dealing with discordant and disconnected information. Because it’s 2025 and we shouldn’t have to!”

Leah Carr “Staying up late. Late-night hours are rarely productive for me, and since I wake up early regardless of when I go to bed, prioritizing sleep is essential.”

Josh Nilson “Zoom calls. Great once in a while but let’s just pick up the phone like in the olden days. Or text me.”

Sarah Young “Explaining why diversity in innovation yields results.”

Going into 2025, how many unread emails do you have in your inbox?

Danielle Graham

“I’m at a manageable 99+. I’m thinking of starting a support group for inbox hoarders. Maybe we could call it “Inbox Anonymous”?”

James Lochrie “Millions and most of them don’t matter at all.”

Lauren Epstein “The goal is inbox zero!”

Leah Carr “194.”

Josh Nilson “I would scare your readership with this. Over 1,500. Show no fear.”

Sarah Young “Which inbox?”

What tech buzzword are you banning from your vocabulary in 2025?

Danielle Graham “In 2025, I’m ditching the ‘cockroach’ founder trope and embracing a more inspirational language like a phoenix rising from the ashes.”

James Lochrie “Diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Lauren Epstein “Buzzword.”

Leah Carr “I’m not big on using buzzwords to begin with.”

Josh Nilson “If you ask me to ‘sync up’ you are buying the first beer.”

Sarah Young

“Low-hanging fruit, revolutionary, and polarization.”

What do you think Canada’s New Year’s resolution should be?

Danielle Graham

“Canada should embrace its global potential and compete on the world stage. It’s time for Canada to leverage its world-class talent and innovation to become a global leader in key sectors.”

James Lochrie “Wake up every day and compete like you are fighting the entire world because we are.”

Lauren Epstein “Be a leader and a government with a strong mandate from Canadians and a vision for Canada’s future.”

Josh Nilson “Invest. Not just in money, but we need people to help with strategy. Canada needs more pre-seed funds to firm up the ideas and see if they can be amazing businesses. The second one is to be authentic; we don’t have to be like any other nation and that is killer.”

Sarah Young “Hurry hard. Pick the priorities and the milestones and work to hit them knowing they won’t be perfect. Focus on the progress and how to make things better rather than ‘everything that is wrong.’ Motivated teams perform better and produce better results.”

Janet Bannister “Prioritize improving the structural and economic issues in Canada, while at the same time, recognizing that Canada is one of the best countries in the world and let’s spend more time innovating, creating, and building.”

