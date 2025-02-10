Canadian tech is up against a ticking tariff clock

Plus: Canadian tech leaders launch Build Canada.

Canada’s unwanted trade war with the United States began with a 30-day détente following multiple conversations between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump on Monday.

The ticking clock extension didn’t slow the trade war news this week, nor BetaKit’s coverage. Monday also saw Ontario Premier Doug Ford threaten to rip up the province’s $100-million contract with Elon Musk-owned Starlink as part of a pledge to ban American companies from provincial contracts. That threat has also been paused.

On Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada’s Deputy Chief Trade warned tech leaders that Canada is “not out of the woods yet,” and reinforced existing government supports to help businesses reach international markets. On Thursday, CDPQ announced a new support program designed to help Québec businesses do just that if and when tariffs hit.

But what about Canadian businesses thoroughly intertwined with the US? BetaKit’s Madison McLauchlan profiled two companies reliant upon US materials and production capacity not found in Canada. “Retaliatory tariffs would just punish us twice,” they said.

On Friday, the prime minister hosted a Canada-US Economic Summit in Toronto. BetaKit has obtained audio of the closed-door portion of the summit, which featured SRTX founder Katherine Homuth asking those assembled for tactical advice days after cutting 40 percent of her workforce in anticipation of an expected 41 percent duty on exports.

In response, Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged the “real consequences” of the threat of tariffs before saying: “Our goal as a country, and it’s not an unreasonable goal, is to make sure those tariffs never happen.”



While Canadians might hope this 30-day reprieve offers the time to make that happen, our counterparts have their own plans. Late Sunday evening, President Trump said he would announce 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as “reciprocal tariffs” on countries levying duties on US goods.



Tick. Tick. Tick.

Douglas Soltys

Editor-in-chief

TOP STORIES OF THE WEEK

With elections looming, a group of Canadian technology leaders has teamed up to launch a new platform for entrepreneurs to share policy ideas with the help of experts and artificial intelligence (AI).

Build Canada bills itself as “a platform of bold ideas for growth, innovation, and prosperity” proposed by successful Canadian entrepreneurs with deep knowledge in relevant areas.

The team behind the policy platform lists 28 Canadian tech entrepreneurs as supporters, including outspoken Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke and leaders from Koho, Cohere, and SRTX, among others. It intends to take big policy ideas suggested by Canadian tech entrepreneurs and use a combination of humans and AI tools to research and draft memos, with final review from policy experts before publication.

After completing a strategic review of its business and operations, Montréal-based Lightspeed Commerce has announced plans to stay public and execute “a full transformation plan,” to the dismay of investors.

The announcement, which came alongside the release of Lightspeed’s fiscal third-quarter 2025 earnings, indicates that a go-private deal or acquisition is not on the immediate horizon. Lightspeed’s share price dropped approximately 17 percent on the news.

After this week’s earnings call, BetaKit spoke to Lightspeed CEO Dax Dasilva to explore Lightspeed’s focus on its “two crown jewels”: its stock buyback plan, and the talent it’s hiring in its home city of Montréal.

Toronto-based autonomous vehicle (AV) startup Waabi has teamed up with one of its investors, Swedish automaker Volvo, to build and commercialize self-driving trucks.

In an interview with BetaKit, Waabi founder and CEO Raquel Urtasun described the deal as “a massive step forward” for the AV startup. “It’s the last piece that we needed in order to really have a solution that can scale,” the Canadian AI leader said.

MaRS Discovery District has appointed Grace Lee Reynolds as its new permanent CEO, letting her shed the interim label before she even officially takes the role.

Some of Lee Reynolds’s strategic priorities as CEO include enhancing support systems to “increase the odds of success” for science and technology ventures, co-space planning, and expanded funding models.

Ontario hardtech and AI incubator ventureLAB and women-focused angel network The Firehood also appointed new leaders this week. The Firehood tapped Theresa Evanoff to be its new executive director as it looks to expand its presence in international markets, while ventureLAB appointed Nima Khadem Mohtaram to become its first-ever head of medtech initiatives.

Burnaby, BC-based legaltech company Clio and American semiconductor company Intel promoted new general managers to oversee their Canadian operations this past week. Meanwhile, startups ThoughtExchange, Verv, and Lorica also made changes at the top.

These appointments reflect Canadian tech companies kicking off 2025 much like they kicked off 2024: by remodeling their leadership.

Toronto-based FinTech giant Wealthsimple launched margin trading accounts for eligible clients this week.

In a blog post announcing the launch, Wealthsimple vice-president of product Swapnil Parikh said that the waitlist for the feature has been one of its largest ever, and those selected for early testing have already accrued more than $40 million in margin balances.

Eligibility is based on self-reported assets, debts, and income, as well as the user’s financial situation at Wealthsimple, a company spokesperson told BetaKit in an email statement. ​

Weekly Canadian Deals and Dollars

CAN – Feds launch $175.1M Canadian Genomics Strategy

CGY – RetinaLogik secures $1.1M CAD and Health Canada licence

SSK – Rayhawk closes $3M CAD seed led by Emmertech

KW – Interop Labs donates $1.4M CAD to University of Waterloo for new AI blockchain lab

TOR – Teachers’ Venture Growth leads round valuing StackAdapt at $2.5B USD

TOR – LavaReach acquired by Landbase for undisclosed amount

MTL – FliiP raises $4.4M CAD seed round

“Part of the magic of the games industry here is that it’s not one thing.”

Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) president and CEO, Paul Fogolin, joins to discuss video games’ $5.1 billion contribution to Canada’s economy and the results of his organization’s latest study on the Canadian gaming industry.

Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for Feb. 7, 2025.

