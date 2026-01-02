Canadian Food Inspection Agency suspends Goodfood’s safe food licence

Suspension follows months of executive turnover at meal-delivery company.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has suspended the safe food licence for meal kit delivery company Goodfood.

The suspension, which went into effect on Dec. 30, prohibits the Montréal-based company from “conducting any activity” for which the licence was issued, which could include importing, exporting, manufacturing, or packaging food for sale in Canada.

The CFIA stated that the licence was suspended over an issue with part four of the Safe Food for Canadians Act, which states that importers cannot import and sell food that is prohibited under Canada’s Food and Drugs Act. The licence could be suspended due to failure to comply with the regulation, a default of payment on fees, or if there was a risk of injury to the public.

The CFIA notice does not state whether specific foods sold by Goodfood weren’t compliant with the act. No food was recalled as part of the suspension.

“If corrective action is not taken within 90 days after the suspension, the licence may be cancelled,” the CFIA said.



Goodfood told BetaKit in an emailed statement on Friday that it’s aware of the CFIA’s decision to suspend its licence for its Montréal facility and is disappointed in the decision. It said there are no food safety issues and that the suspension relates “mostly” to procedural aspects of the licence, such as “the review of complaints.”

The company said its orders across the country will still be delivered “with some exceptions,” and that its Calgary facility remains fully operational. It said it expects the suspension to be short-lived, as it has requested a review of its file.

As of Friday morning, Goodfood had not made a public statement or acknowledged the suspension on its social media channels, which were promoting new “15-minute recipe” dishes sold by the company.

Goodfood has described itself as Canada’s top meal-delivery company, however its customer base has declined steadily since the pandemic. In Q4 of 2025, Goodfood reported net sales of $25 million, with a net loss of $4 million—a far cry from the net sales of $79 million it brought in during the same period in 2021. At its peak, the company’s stock was trading at $13. On Friday, $FOOD was trading at just $0.32.

In early December, BetaKit reported that Goodfood had lost both of its cofounders, after president and COO Neil Cuggy announced he would step down on Jan. 16, 2026. Co-founder Jonathan Ferrari abruptly resigned as CEO in August.

The company is also facing a potential class-action lawsuit. In October 2025, the plaintiff, represented by Lambert Avocats, accused Goodfood of not disclosing its delivery fee charges in the prices displayed on its website. The proposed class action, if it proceeds, would represent all Québec residents who have paid delivery fees to Goodfood since October 2022. The lawsuit has yet to be ratified, and the accusations have not yet been proven in court.

With files from Alex Riehl

Feature image courtesy Goodfood.