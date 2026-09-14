Canada needs growth-stage capital, too

Plus: Where every province stands on data centres.

When should one look a gift billion in the mouth?

Prime Minister Mark Carney has once again cajoled the international spotlight onto Canada, and the nation’s financial sector responded in kind, committing some $100 billion CAD in new capital before the Canada Investment Summit has even begun. The commitments are extensive enough that BetaKit has compiled a running tracker to keep tabs on them all.

Despite the nation’s capital allocators finally getting the hint that building Canada might require significant homegrown investment, a number of Statler and Waldorfs in Canadian tech have emerged to heckle from the balcony box. I won’t name names, but their main complaint seems to be that little, if any, of these investment commitments will find purchase amongst our early-stage innovators.

Sitting in the cheap seats, I find this assessment both true and mildly infuriating.

Here’s why: venture capital is one of the few sectors where trickle-down economics actually works. The US absolutely dwarfs Canada when it comes to venture investment (some $320 billion USD to $8 billion CAD in 2025), and part of the reason why Valley VCs cut large cheques so quickly is that they know, whatever their stage of investment, a ready amount of follow-on capital from the next stage is available. A few billion in growth-stage capital from Canada’s financial sector won’t eliminate the disparity, but it should make it easier for Canadian early-stage VCs to sling cheques with more confidence.

This won’t fully solve Canada’s early-stage capital gap, nor will it address the fundraising struggles of emerging VCs, or our generational entrepreneur diaspora. But solutions are judged by the problems they try to solve, not those they don’t. Progress is progress!

It’s fun to heckle performers on stage, but also futile. For those interested in solutions, might I suggest putting your money where your mouth is? We’ll add it to our tracker.

The must-attend event of the fall is near!

Join the Canada Fintech Forum in Montréal on September 14-15, 2026, and connect with the institutions, startups, investors, policymakers, and technology leaders shaping the evolution of financial services. Two days of high-value content, strategic networking, and opportunities.

Secure your place today

Top stories from BetaKit

Inside Carney’s pitchbook

Ahead of this week’s Canada Investment Summit, BetaKit obtained the event’s 66-page “pitchbook,” which presents 167 projects (and their associated price tags and financing objectives) courting global capital.

The summit will bring 100 global investors to Toronto to try to attract more than $1 trillion in investment in Canada over the next five years; BetaKit is already tracking the biggest cash commitments.

Data centres from coast-to-coast

Who says yes and who says no to data centres? BetaKit looked into how Canada’s federal, provincial, and territorial governments are approaching data centre development, and broke down where each jurisdiction stands.

Making Canada AI literate

AI Minister Evan Solomon was in Edmonton this week to unveil the National AI Literacy Initiative, a cornerstone deliverable of Canada’s broader national AI strategy. BetaKitsat down with Amii CEO Cam Linke to learn more about the $13-million program’s curriculum, which launches on Sept. 21.

From Vancouver with love

Zach Oldham, the 23-year-old co-founder of AI adtech startup Gravity, moved from Vancouver to San Francisco to build his startup. He hopes his business grows big enough to one day return and stimulate the Canadian tech ecosystem.

Waterloo Tech Week returns

The second annual Waterloo Tech Week runs until Sept. 17, with nearly 60 events organized by students, venture capital companies, and local tech organizations across the region. Event co-director Maggie Lu said the event is “putting companies in direct contact with high-signal builders.”

Sponsored stories

Toronto Pearson wants to clear biometric travel for takeoff

To prepare for an increase to 65 million annual passengers, Toronto Pearson is testing an opt-in facial-verification e-gate program to speed up boarding times and reduce friction for travellers.

Smart Cities AI Challenge: Taking urban challenges to Canada’s AI startups at ALL IN

The Smart Cities AI Challenge at the ALL IN 2026 conference is bridging the gap between Canadian AI startups and the public sector by having selected innovators pitch their solutions for real-world urban challenges.

What’s next for trust, innovation, and co-creation in the Canadian FinTech ecosystem?

Ahead of the 2026 Canada FinTech Forum, Mastercard is supporting local fintech startups through co-creation by helping them build customer trust, bring their products to market, and scale globally.

Deals and dollars

Who cashed in, or out, this week:

Ultimarii raised a $13-million Series A round to expand its regulatory intelligence platform across Canada and the United States (Calgary)

raised a $13-million Series A round to expand its regulatory intelligence platform across Canada and the United States (Calgary) Weston family-backed Wittington Ventures closed $180 million for its third VC fund for climate, commerce, and consumer-focused tech startups (Toronto)

closed $180 million for its third VC fund for climate, commerce, and consumer-focused tech startups (Toronto) Shopify acquired Tailwind Labs , the Canadian company behind popular open-source web development framework Tailwind CSS. (Ottawa)

acquired , the Canadian company behind popular open-source web development framework Tailwind CSS. (Ottawa) Billion-dollar wellness platform Fullscript is under new private equity ownership, as HGGC and Snapdragon sold their stakes to L Catterton and Altas Partners. CEO Kyle Braatz told BetaKit the deal will “help us take this thing to the next level.” (Ottawa)

is under new private equity ownership, as HGGC and Snapdragon sold their stakes to L Catterton and Altas Partners. CEO Kyle Braatz told BetaKit the deal will “help us take this thing to the next level.” (Ottawa) Onix raised $5 million USD to create an AI library of health and wellness “experts” (Montréal)

raised $5 million USD to create an AI library of health and wellness “experts” (Montréal) Micrologic secured $45 million to roll out its sovereign cloud services to large public and private organizations across Canada. (Québec City)

secured $45 million to roll out its sovereign cloud services to large public and private organizations across Canada. (Québec City) Galaxia raised $4.5 million to bring satellite computers to Canada’s space race (Halifax)

Data point 33% The share of domestic growth rounds led by Canadian investors in the last decade—and one of the reasons RBC is launching a billion-dollar growth fund.

The refresh

Reject subscriptions, embrace self-hosting

Subscription services have swallowed up much of our digital lives and have been met with a reactionary swell of desire for personal ownership of physical media. As YouTuber Matteo puts it, “I want to own everything I use.” If that resonates with you, this guide walks you through how to set up your own self-hosting system (using Canadian open-source software Tailscale, to boot).

Sold Out. That’s what happened with the Accelerator Centre’s Scale Canadian Tech Connect Mixer, co-presented by Graphite Ventures.

The question is why? We believe much has to do with what’s happening right now with the economy. Canada’s next generation of global companies needs conviction, capital, and community behind them more than ever. Just ask Carol Leaman, co-founder of Axonify. Carol is featured in Graphite’s latest Scale Canadian Founder Series episode, discussing the riskiest bet of her career and the discipline behind one of Canada’s biggest enterprise software exits.

Check out Carol’s video, and the rest of the Founder Series

BetaKit Podcast · Sept 13

“They’re building AI that they’re selling as so powerful that it is exceeding its limitations.”

We’ve talked a lot of AI on The BetaKit Podcast but there’s one topic we tend to ignore: the AI bubble. No longer! BetaKit Managing Editor Sarah Rieger joins to wave a few select AI bubble red flags (circular financing! Rogue AI agents! A lack of Situational Awareness!) to try and understand what is driving behaviour that might soon burst. Listen/Watch now ›

Contributors: Alex Riehl (Ottawa staff writer), Douglas Soltys (editor in chief), Sarah Rieger (managing editor), Trevor Nichols (web editor).

Feature image courtesy The Walt Disney Company via Instagram: