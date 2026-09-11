Micrologic raises $45 million for sovereign cloud services

Québec-based sovereign cloud provider aims to win more contracts across Canada.

Québec’s sovereign cloud player Micrologic has raised $45 million CAD from local backers to win more contracts across Canada.

The news: Digital cloud provider Micrologic announced on Thursday that it had raised $45 million in financing from Québec backers—$25 million from the labour-sponsored fund Fonds de Solidarité FTQ and $20 million from a fund managed by the Québec government’s investment arm, Investissement Québec. BetaKit has reached out to Micrologic for more details on the financing round.

The company, which provides cybersecurity, information technology, and data and AI hosting services for government and private companies, has pitched itself as an alternative to US cloud providers.

From the source: “It drives us crazy to see millions of dollars in contracts go to American giants when there are Canadian solutions that are just as good and cost less,” Micrologic CEO Stéphane Garneau told La Presse this week in French remarks that BetaKit has translated.

The context: In Canada, three American firms (Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet) control 85 percent of the cloud services market, according to the Canadian Anti-Monopoly Project. Since the Canada-US trade war broke out in early 2025, the Canadian business world has paid closer attention to Canadian-made alternatives to digital infrastructure. Domestic telecom companies, including Bell and Telus, have launched their own sovereign cloud and data centre networks.

Final thought: Amid conversations about digital ownership, Micrologic’s home province of Québec has continued to ink contracts with US hyperscalers, despite launching a digital sovereignty strategy earlier this year. Garneau claimed to La Presse that working with Micrologic instead of American partners could allow the company to bring $2 billion into Québec, rather than into the hands of US companies, over the next five years.

Feature image courtesy Micrologic.