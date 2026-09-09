Tailwind finds “stable, long-term home” with Shopify acquisition

E-commerce giant brings the popular web development framework’s team in-house.

Ottawa-based Shopify is acquiring Tailwind Labs, the Canadian company behind the popular, free, open-source web development framework Tailwind CSS.

The news: Tailwind announced the deal on Wednesday both on X and in a blog post. The financial terms were not disclosed. Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) is a computer language used to control the visual layout of web pages written in HTML. Founded in 2017, Tailwind has developed a popular, utility-first CSS framework that helps developers quickly style websites.

A 2025 State of CSS Survey found that Tailwind CSS was the most popular such framework, used by 51 percent of respondents. Shopify was one of the first large companies to start building with Tailwind CSS, both internally and for clients. Tailwind founder and CEO Adam Wathan called Tailwind CSS a “very important part” of the e-commerce giant’s tech stack.

From the source: “When I started working on Tailwind over nine years ago, my only goal was to create something that would make it easier to build beautiful interfaces for my own projects,” Wathan wrote in the company’s blog post. “Fast-forward to today and the framework is installed over 110 million times per week and is trusted by many of the world’s biggest companies to style products like ChatGPT, X, Cloudflare, Reddit, and Shopify.”

The context: As reported by DevClass, Tailwind had been facing challenges thanks to the “brutal impact” of AI. In January, Wathan revealed in GitHub posts that despite “growing faster than it ever has,” the company’s revenue was down nearly 80 percent. The CEO noted that AI had also led to developers bypassing its core marketing channel, fuelling a 40-percent dip in traffic to the company’s documents—how clients find its paid offerings—since 2023, and forcing it to lay off three employees, or three quarters of its engineering team, to ensure its sustainability. Since then, multiple AI companies have stepped up to sponsor Tailwind.

Final thought: Tailwind’s sale to Shopify gives the company both “a stable, long-term home where it will be actively maintained for the millions of people who depend on it,” and a much larger surface area and “real product” upon which to advance its tech, Wathan said. Going forward, Tailwind CSS and Tailwind’s other open-source projects will remain MIT-licensed and continue to be maintained by the Tailwind team with Shopify’s support.

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

Feature image courtesy Shopify.