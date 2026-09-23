Blair Health secures $4.2 million to make specialized women’s care more accessible

Toronto startup aims to power “specialist-level care without the specialist wait.”

Toronto-based technology startup Blair Health has set its sights on helping generalist health providers offer women more specialized care at scale.

The news: The healthtech startup announced its first institutional financing on Tuesday: a $4.24-million CAD pre-seed round that closed in July. This simple agreement for future equity and convertible note funding was co-led by the Business Development Bank of Canada’s (BDC) Thrive Venture Fund, Montréal’s Accelia Capital, and Ontario telehealth platform Ogaei, with support from the Ontario Centre of Innovation’s Life Sciences Innovation Fund and undisclosed angels. Blair plans to use the capital to accelerate product development, fuel its expansion across Canada and into the United States, and grow its clinical operations, provider network, and 12-person team.

From the source: Blair aims to help close the “specialist gap” in women’s health. As Blair co-founder and CEO Madge Rumman told BetaKit over email, through the company’s platform, “women get specialist-grade care for perimenopause and menopause, pelvic health and urology, nutrition and weight management, without the long wait for a specialist.”

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The context: Blair was founded in December 2024 by Rumman, a former product leader at Cadre and PayBright, and chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Shirreff, a certified obstetrician and gynecologist. The company has teamed up with medical specialists to develop an AI-powered, subscription-based telehealth software platform that encodes their expertise. The startup says its clinical infrastructure tech helps generalist nurse practitioners and family physicians provide “specialist-level” virtual care faster on their own, with oversight from specialists as needed.

Blair got its start in menopause, where limited access to information and care in the country’s public healthcare system has left many Canadian women facing long wait times to fend for themselves or pay out of pocket. Blair has since amassed 2,300 active users across every Canadian province and six US states, who have come to Blair directly or through their employer’s benefits.

Final thought: With many women still facing lengthy wait times for specialized care and not enough providers to meet demand, helping existing specialists make their operations more efficient through digitization “only goes so far,” Rumman said. Blair is betting that a better software layer that empowers their generalist peers to help could move the needle, and the startup’s investors have bought into that approach.

Feature image courtesy Blair Health.