Bird&Be raises $13-million USD Series A for fertility support platform  

Toronto startup sells supplements and test kits for reproductive health.

A Canadian reproductive wellness startup has raised new funding amid rapid growth in the North American fertility tech market.

The news: Toronto-based Bird&Be, which sells subscriptions to fertility and wellness supplements and test kits, announced the all-equity, $13-million USD ($18.3 million CAD) Series A round on Tuesday. The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)’s Thrive Fund co-led the round with consumer-focused VC BFG Partners. Supporting were BAM Ventures, Founder Collective, Rejuvenation Ventures, and HSR Ventures. Bird&Be CEO Samantha Diamond told BetaKit in an email that the round closed in August and included a small amount of secondary issuances.

From the source: Bird&Be says about one in six people experience infertility issues globally, a figure backed up by the World Health Organization. Global infertility rates have risen for men and women in the past 30 years, along with the number of Canadians seeking fertility care.

And while infertility has traditionally been framed as an issue affecting only women, studies have shown that measures of male fertility have dropped significantly over the past 40 years, a key reason why Bird&Be offers reproductive health tests for both sexes.

The context: Bird&Be was founded in 2019 by tech worker Breanna Hughes and Diamond, who was a public relations specialist. Both women say they have struggled with reproductive health challenges. The company aims to help customers identify and address fertility concerns early through test kits, and to support their reproductive health with prenatal to postpartum supplements. All Bird&Be supplements are regulated by Health Canada under the natural health product regulations, the company said.

Since its founding, the now-profitable company said it’s grown to an “eight-figure brand,” with nearly 100-percent year-over-year growth. About 75 percent of Bird&Be’s direct-to-consumer revenue comes from subscriptions.

Final thought: Femtech as a category has seen a rise in interest from venture firms, despite a historical funding gap. While a number of femtech companies have raised early-stage funding over the past year, fertility- and reproductive tech-focused companies have led the category in dollars raised, according to Dealroom.

Feature image courtesy Bird&Be.