Binance for kids, robotic Pixar lamps, and how to use AI in 400 ways

#1. What did Binance launch alongside its new crypto app for kids and teens this week?
The crypto exchange launched an illustrated picture book called the ABC’s of Crypto alongside Binance Junior, its new crypto app specifically for kids and teens.
The book goes through the alphabet, from A to Z, defining crypto jargon. Spoiler: H is for HODL.
#2. Montréal-based Partage Club’s app functions much like Facebook Marketplace, with one rule. What is that rule?
Partage Club functions as a type of Facebook Marketplace with one rule: no selling.
The community item-lending app recently secured a $2.1-million seed round, selling itself as an opportunity to turn social connections into a positive economic force.
#3. What is one of the more than 400 ways the Canadian government uses AI, according to its new public registry?
All of the above. The Government of Canada is using AI to organize labels to classify insects found on farms, scan packages to detect guns, and calculate the best way to deliver medical treatment to astronauts in space, in addition to more than 400 other systems listed in a new public registry.
#4. What is the key differentiator between Australians and Canadians, according to Employment Hero leaders Ben Thompson and Kevin Kliman?
Kevin Kliman told BetaKit that not much has changed since Australian HR software firm Employment Hero took over his company, Toronto-based Humi, earlier this year. He added that “Australians truly feel like Canadians with funny accents,” a sentiment the Australian CEO Ben Thompson reciprocated.
The duo hopes that adding new features and employees will bolster Canada’s presence on the global firm’s balance sheet.
#5. How are some viral internet posters using AI to save money on food delivery?
Some recent viral posts have suggested using AI to make fraudulent refund requests to DoorDash.
Users are allegedly using AI tools and Photoshop to make their meals appear undercooked or spoiled, then submitting the edited images to DoorDash for refunds.
#6. True or False: Shopify failed to set a new Black Friday, Cyber Monday weekend sales record for the first time ever this year due to a service outage.
False. Shopify set a new Black Friday, Cyber Monday record despite a partial service outage on Monday.
Merchants on Shopify’s platform generated $14.6 billion USD in total sales this past BFCM weekend—a 27-percent jump compared to 2024.
#7. This week, the University of Toronto opened a new AI research chair position named after which famed member of the university?
The University of Toronto has created a new role named after AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton to honour his legacy and help bring another prominent AI expert to the university.
#8. What Apple product does Human Computer Lab founder Shahvir Sarkary compare his Pixar-like robotic lamp to?
Sarkary believes humanoid robot manufacturers are overshooting the mark and aiming for complete, do-everything products. Instead, he wants to “build the iPod of robotics,” before the iPhone.
Human Computer Lab’s LeLamp is a playful robot light reminiscent of Pixar’s iconic hopping lamp, which Sarkary sees as a friendly companion to fit into “existing habits” while delivering emotion and expression.
