The Vancouver accelerator has revealed the 20 startups in its latest cohort.

As Canada prepares to pour billions into major infrastructure projects, construction business accelerator Bluprint has set out to support technology startups that could change how the country builds.

The news: Vancouver-based Bluprint, which claims to be Canada’s only business accelerator focused exclusively on sustainable construction tech, announced the 20 Canadian startups participating in its latest cohort last week. This group includes cleantech, hardtech, and proptech companies developing advanced building materials, cleaner energy systems, and other products designed to boost construction productivity, slash costs, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Participants include Kamloops, BC-based kWattWorks, Vancouver’s Torch Labs, and Guelph, Ontario’s Hundred Year Materials, among others.

From the source: “Their technologies have the potential to address some of the industry’s most pressing challenges,” Gil Yaron, managing director of circular innovation with sustainable construction-focused non-profit Light House, said in a statement. He added that Bluprint will help the companies access funding, partnership, and procurement opportunities.

The context: Launched earlier this year by Light House, Bluprint is also powered by Vancouver- and Toronto-based investing incubator and accelerator Spring. PacifiCan, the federal government’s regional economic development agency, has also invested more than $1 million in Bluprint.

The goal is to provide specialized guidance and connections for firms innovating for the built environment, which often face more risk-averse buyers, stricter regulations, and capital-intensive validation cycles than their software counterparts. To date, Bluprint has supported 45 startups and facilitated 100 investor and industry conversations.

The Government of Canada plans to invest heavily in new infrastructure and other major projects, including a bevy of tech initiatives, and it has set some ambitious goals. To accomplish them, the country will likely need to build faster and more efficiently than before, something that some of the tech companies Bluprint is helping could enable.

Final thought: As a recent BDC and Transition Accelerator report found, Canada’s major projects boom is expected to present a big opportunity for smaller firms, but many still face some key hurdles to contributing. Bluprint aims to play a part in opening some of those doors by matching startups with potential backers and clients.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Acton Crawford.