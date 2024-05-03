AlterBiota closes $4-million seed round in mission to decarbonize concrete

Invest Nova Scotia, BDC-backed AlterBiota has developed a sustainable concrete additive.

Sydney, Nova Scotia-based cleantech startup AlterBiota has secured $4 million in seed financing to develop, test, and commercialize its sustainable concrete additive.

The round was led by Invest Nova Scotia, with support from BDC Capital’s Climate Tech Fund. Each firm put $1.5 million into AlterBiota, and other undisclosed investors provided the remaining $1 million. Invest Nova Scotia previously participated in AlterBiota’s pre-seed round.

AlterBiota plans to invest this capital into industrial product trials, a commercial-scale plant, and hiring as the company gears up to refine and commercialize its biographene admixtures, which aim to help reduce the carbon footprint of concrete.

In a statement, AlterBiota co-founder and CEO Mark Masotti called the funding round “a major victory” for the firm and its partners.

“I was raised in the construction industry and have always felt compelled to make it as sustainable as it can be while delivering real value to customers,” said Masotti. “With this injection of capital, we’ll be able to take meaningful steps towards making that vision a reality.”

Founded in 2018, AlterBiota is a green materials company that focuses on cost-effective concrete decarbonization. Making concrete is a carbon-intensive process. Biographene, a form of graphene made from organic materials, is a particularly strong carbon-based material that can be used as a low-carbon ingredient for concrete and cement.

AlterBiota has developed a natural biographene admixture—and an environmentally friendly process for making it—that enables concrete producers to use less Portland cement (the type of cement used in most concrete). Using byproducts from the forestry industry, AlterBiota claims to produce a carbon-negative, easy-to-use, liquid additive that makes concrete stronger.

“AlterBiota’s proprietary, water-based, one-pot-synthesis process creates a novel concrete admixture with virtually no waste that not only ensures superior performance but also helps to green the construction industry,” BDC Climate Tech Fund partner Pascal Lanctot said in a statement.

For her part, Invest Nova Scotia investment principal Jennifer Fuccillo argued that AlterBiota has “the right mix of novel technology, industry know-how, and business acumen” to succeed.

