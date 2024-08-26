ALL IN 2024 returns to Montréal for its second year

Canada’s leading AI conference to feature speakers from Mila, Waabi, Forethought, and Meta.

Following the success of its inaugural event, ALL IN 2024, co-organized by SCALE AI, the Montréal International Center of Expertise in Artificial Intelligence (CEIMIA), and Mila, is back for its second year, promising to be Canada’s most significant event dedicated to artificial intelligence.

Building on the momentum from last year’s event, which attracted more than 2,300 AI enthusiasts, the 2024 edition will focus on how Canada is rapidly becoming an AI-powered economy. This year’s conference will again take place in Montréal on September 11 and 12 and is expected to welcome more than 3,000 leaders from the business and technology sectors worldwide including the country’s top AI startups, leading AI providers, government officials, investors, and researchers.

“ALL IN will serve as a vital platform for both Canadian and global AI ecosystem players, including SMEs, to exchange, and provide a roadmap for industry leaders to fully embrace and harness the power of AI,” said Hélène Desmarais, Co-Chair of the SCALE AI Board of Directors. “Our goal is to promote the wider adoption of AI across all major Canadian industries and [enhance] our production capabilities.”

ALL IN’s extensive program will include more than 60 hours of content across four stages, featuring more than 200 speakers and thought leaders ready to dig into the latest advancements and applications of AI across sectors such as transport, healthcare, energy, and retail. Notable speakers include Yoshua Bengio of Mila, Raquel Urtasun of Waabi, Deon Nicholas of Forethought, Nikola Mrkšić of PolyAI, Joëlle Pineau of Meta, John Shapiro of Lightspeed, and Sreedhar Sistu of Schneider Electric.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the notable attendees at last year’s ALL IN conference.

In addition to its focus on AI’s impact on industries, the event will address broader societal issues, such as climate change and the ethical considerations of AI. Featuring researchers and thought leaders such as Sasha Luccioni of Hugging Face, Olivier Blais of Moov AI, and Anne Nguyen from the Innovation Council of Quebec, special sessions will discuss the development of safeguards and governance practices necessary to ensure responsible AI adoption.

The two-day event features an impressive agenda packed with keynotes, panels, and ample opportunities for discussion and networking. Must-attend sessions include deep dives into AI innovation in Canada, measuring AI success and ROI, the impact of AI in healthcare, and preparing society for a responsible AI-driven future.

To inspire and nurture the next generation of AI professionals, ALL IN is inviting students to attend Day 2 of the event, allowing them to connect with leading players in Canada’s AI ecosystem and explore career opportunities.

Those interested in attending ALL IN 2024 can choose a single ticket, group ticket, or virtual access on the official event website. See you there!

Images courtesy of NATIONAL Public Relations.