Alberta’s AI-generated legislation, Tobi’s take on Nokia, and Nvidia’s name-drop

#1. Alberta plans to become the first Canadian province to use AI to draft legislation. What will the legislation be called?
Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally is planning to use AI to develop and introduce the Alberta Whisky Act.
Nally said the AI-generated legislation, expected to establish the production standards for liquor products called “Alberta Whisky,” will be vetted to ensure all checks and balances are met.
#2. What did Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke call the federal government’s involvement in Nokia’s Ottawa campus expansion?
Lütke said government subsidies to foreign projects in Canada, like Nokia’s, are “toxic” in the tech sector. He argued that it makes labour cheaper and sends wealth to the foreign company instead of keeping it in Canada.
Nokia’s Ottawa expansion is supported by $72 million in government funding, more than half of which comes from the federal government, committed under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
#3. Taiwanese authorities raided the homes of Wei-Jen Lo, a former exec of chipmaking giant TSMC, this week because he allegedly did what?
Taiwan investigators raided Wei-Jen Lo’s homes and seized his computers after TSMC accused him of leaking trade secrets, something his current employer, Intel, has denied.
Lo joined Intel in October after retiring from a 21-year-long career at TSMC, where he helped drive mass production of its chips.
#4. The Intelligent Search Company (TISC) is fine-tuning AI to help make split-second decisions in what circumstance?
TISC is fine-tuning AI models to instantly surface context and recommend actions—particularly for coaching teams on the basketball court.
“The game of basketball is very noisy,” founder Mahbod “Moe” Sabbaghi said. “Think of us as noise cancellation for decision making.”
#5. What did the US attorneys general urge Shopify to stop selling on its platform this week?
A coalition of 25 state attorneys general wrote to Shopify this week asking the platform to pull its hosting services from websites selling vapes illegally.
The letter also asked Shopify to work with them to cut off vape-selling clients that lack the necessary government license or violate other laws.
#6. True or False: The number of women and visible minorities in Canadian venture capital and private equity leadership roles grew in 2024.
True. A new report from the Business Development Bank of Canada surveyed the dozens of firms it invests in. It found an uptick in women in senior firm leadership, but a downturn in climate pledges.
#7. Who did Nvidia name-drop in a memo sent out to Wall Street analysts this week to refute claims of an AI bubble?
Nvidia circulated a private memo to analysts pushing back on Michael Burry’s claims that there is an AI bubble.
Burry is best known as the investor who bet against the US housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, played by Christian Bale in the film The Big Short.
#8. What does Toothpod founder Vishar Yaghoubian call the toothbrush?
“We’ve had toothbrushes for 5,000 years … it’s the most archaic technology of all,” the University of Toronto graduate said in an interview with BetaKit.
Yaghoubian’s new product, Toothpod, is a portable, chewable tablet that anyone could use to clean their teeth, no matter what access they have to dental care.
#9. What is Furble?
Furble is a newly launched Canadian online marketplace that lets pet parents fill prescriptions and get them delivered to their door, named after the “funny voice pet parents use to communicate with their pets.”
