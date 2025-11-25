Floss, brush, chew? Toothpod launches a chewable tablet for dental hygiene

University of Toronto founder wants her product to be an essential part of the dental routine.

Of all of the many chronic health problems in the world, Vishar Yaghoubian was surprised to learn that cavities are still among the most common.

“We’ve had toothbrushes for 5,000 years,” the University of Toronto graduate said in an interview with BetaKit, referring to the early forms of dental tools like chewing sticks. “It’s the most archaic technology of all.”

More than 2 billion people worldwide have untreated, progressive tooth decay. The problem’s ubiquity, despite advances in dental medicine, inspired Yaghoubian to try to develop a portable, chewable tablet that anyone could use to clean their teeth, no matter what access they had to dental healthcare. Now, Toothpod has expanded from offering its products in US clinics to being sold online across North America.

Yaghoubian studied health and psychology, went through accelerator NEXT Canada, and last year decided to go all-in on Toothpod with her co-founder and CTO Brian Webb. The company is backed by heavy-hitter investors with experience in the space, like former AstraZeneca Canada CEO Michael Cloutier, as well as BioScript Logistics and the League of Innovators fund.

Toothpod isn’t a “replacement” for brushing, Yaghoubian said. The solid tablet is meant to be chewed three times a day after a meal to clean the mouth, reset its level of acidity, and leave a fresh taste. Active ingredients include magnolia bark extract (which some studies suggest has antimicrobial properties and is used in some natural mouthwashes), resveratrol (an antioxidant found in grapes that protects cells from damage), and hydroxyapatite (a calcium mineral used in dentistry).

After five to 10 minutes of chewing Toothpod, bacteria related to tooth decay, gum inflammation, and bad breath decrease significantly, and “good” bacteria—which fend off the harmful bacteria and help break down food—increase in the saliva, the company claims.

According to Yaghoubian, Toothpod tastes like peppermint and cotton candy, with an initial crumbly texture that thickens into more of a gum-like substance. She claims the consistency works better than gum for teens with Invisalign or other orthodontics because it won’t get stuck.

Toothpod is considered a natural product by Health Canada, and the company is waiting on a Natural Product Number to sell in retail stores. In Canada, items like fluoride toothpaste and breath mints are classified as oral care products, while oral supplements are classified as natural health products. In the US, Toothpod is considered a dietary supplement; the company says it has sold over 20,000 units to dental clinics across the US. It’s currently manufactured in the US, but the team plans to open a Canadian manufacturing operation.

Toothpod’s potential customers include anyone over five years old, Yaghoubian said, adding that there’s a particular appeal to frequent travellers, as well as people who hike and camp without access to running water. Another not-so-surprising ideal customer: parents who have to nag their teenagers to brush their teeth.

But beyond a convenient way to freshen up, Toothpod is looking to fill gaps in oral health. According to a 2023 Statistics Canada survey, lower-income Canadians and those without insurance are more likely to experience mouth pain and avoid certain foods. The federal government’s dental care plan, which aims to cover basic dental care for people who are not insured, was introduced last year, but issues remain because not all clinics are participating.

“If the solutions were working, this would not be the most severe problem that the Canadian government is putting [more than] $10 billion over the next five years into,” Yaghoubian said.

Toothpod is selling a 20-pack of chewables starting at $29 CAD, though its website says this is discounted from its list price of $85 CAD.

Though the tablet is marketed to consumers in areas with generally robust dental care, Toothpod plans to sell the product to governments and non-profit organizations that serve communities with more limited access both to dental care and clean water. To validate the product further, Yaghoubian said Toothpod is conducting clinical studies in Boston.

Feature image courtesy Toothpod.