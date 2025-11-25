Canadian founders launch Furble to make pet prescriptions more accessible

Online marketplace lets pet parents fill prescriptions and get them delivered to their door.

A new online marketplace hopes it can help close Canada’s pet care accessibility and affordability gap.

Furble has launched everywhere in Canada except Quebec to help pet parents fill prescriptions for their furry companions online (or browse other food and wellness products) and get them delivered to their door. The company was founded earlier this year by CEO Lisa MacIntyre-Smith, chief strategy officer Aaron Eckler, and chief relationship officer Matt Friesen.

According to a recent study published by PetSmart Charities of Canada, free treats aren’t enough to make nearly half of Canadian pet owners take their pets to a veterinarian. The study found 67 percent of those who avoid the vet do so because it’s not affordable, and those who are farther away from their vet are more likely to skip a visit.

Furble CEO Lisa MacIntyre-Smith and her cat Ben. Image courtesy Furble.





Furble claims to soften the blow by allowing pet parents to stay at home, compare products, view transparent pricing, and select fulfillment options.

“That’s what inspired Furble: to create an accessible and affordable, Canadian-built platform so families don’t have to choose between essential vet visits and the prescriptions and products their pets rely on,” MacIntyre-Smith said in a statement.

After recommending a medication, a veterinarian can send the pet’s prescription to one of Furble’s licensed pharmacy partners, which can process and deliver the order directly to the pet parent’s door.

A Furble spokesperson told BetaKit in an email that Furble isn’t based in one location, with MacIntyre-Smith based in Halifax and the rest of the company distributed across Canada. The spokesperson added that Furble is “actively working” to bring its services to Québec.

The company, which is named after the “funny voice pet parents use to communicate with their pets,” claims that a portion of its profits supports Canadian animal charities. The spokesperson did not specify how much of Furble’s profits are allocated to charity.

Canada’s pet care industry has seen increased funding commitments in recent months. Vancouver-based venture studio Pawsible Ventures launched its inaugural, $10-million fund last month to support early-stage pet health startups with capital, incubation, and distribution services. Last week, Romanian-founded pet care software startup Digitail began expanding its Toronto hub after a $23-million USD ($32-million CAD) Series B round.

