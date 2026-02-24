Alberta-made robots are helping keep this Vancouver shipyard safe

Confined Space Robotics partners with Seaspan Shipyards to make working in tight spaces less dangerous.

Nisku, Alberta, is a long way from the ocean, but that hasn’t stopped Confined Space Robotics (CSR) from contributing to Canada’s national shipbuilding strategy, thanks to a partnership with British Columbia’s Seaspan Shipyards.

On Feb. 12, CSR, which rents, sells, leases, and trains semiautonomous robots designed to replace human labour in confined or dangerous areas, was awarded a $1.5-million contract to develop and deploy abrasive blasting and painting systems at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyard.



The $1.5 million is part of Seaspan’s commitment as a partner with the federal government’s national shipbuilding strategy, a long-term, multi-billion-dollar program to revitalize Canada’s domestic marine industry. Under the partnership, Seaspan has invested more than $35 million to support research and skills development in the marine industry. Seaspan has so far delivered four ships under the national shipbuilding strategy, with plans to deliver 23.

“This collaboration allows us to integrate our specialized robotic systems into the shipbuilding process, directly improving personal safety and reducing operational risk,” Ahmed Kawar, director of engineering and projects with CSR, said in a statement.

CSR’s technology uses a four-phased approach that incorporates infrared laser sight to map a work environment and autonomously plan the abrasive blasting motion. An operator can preview plans, make changes, and control blasting speed through a handheld remote control.

CSR’s robotic deployment will focus on automating blasting and painting operations, which can require working in tight, hard-to-reach environments where hazardous fumes and particulate matter are common.

“Used in both new shipbuilding and in complex submarine, ship repair and overhaul projects, this project has a goal to make the blast and paint operations more efficient, safer and higher quality across the breadth of our business,” Seaspan stated in a release.

Aside from an impact on health and safety, CSR’s involvement will also enhance Canada’s shipbuilding supply chain, ensuring more reliance on domestic partnerships. “This investment strengthens our domestic supply chain, accelerates the adoption of pioneering industrial technologies, and positions Canadian companies to compete and lead in a rapidly evolving global market,” said minister of industry Melanie Joly in early February.



