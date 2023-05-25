A|I: The AI Times – OpenAI’s Sam Altman says this Canadian city should become a hub for AI

Plus: ServiceNow commits $1 billion to AI-based enterprise startups.

The AI Times is a weekly newsletter covering the biggest AI, machine learning, big data, and automation news from around the globe.

In a fireside chat at Toronto's Design Exchange with Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobias Lütke, Altman expressed a great deal of optimism about the current pace of AI research and development, while also noting the risks.

“Toronto, by the way, should be one of the hubs for this in the world,” Altman added. “This should be a big moment for Toronto.”

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman expressed support for an international organization that would set standards for artificial intelligence, saying there is precedent in how governments around the world have approached regulating nuclear weapons.

Citing blockchain and artificial intelligence as two forms of tech rapidly impacting Canada’s social and economic fabric, Michelle Rempel Garner and Colin Deacon said they launched the cross-partisan working group of Canadian parliamentarians.

ServiceNow, a cloud infrastructure company based out of California, is diving into the AI arms race with a $1 billion contribution to its venture firm, ServiceNow Ventures, to invest in artificial intelligence and automation companies targeting enterprise use cases.

While major North American tech conference Collision has privately communicated intentions to extend its Toronto stay by at least another year, no official agreement has been reached, BetaKit has learned. Securing that agreement might be harder than in years past.

The conference has upped its ask to north of $40 million CAD for an extended three-year stay, as five other cities vie to host the conference.

As tech companies rush to embed generative AI into their software and services, they face significantly higher computing costs.

Running generative AI on mobile handsets, rather than through the cloud on servers operated by big tech groups, could answer one of the biggest economic questions raised by the latest tech fad.

Louise Hucal has worked in Fortune 500 companies and been involved in multiple M&A deals as an employee. However, pen maker Bic’s acquisition of temporary tattoo startup Inkbox felt more personal.

“We were not in the ‘be acquired’ head space at all at that point in time and were still comfortably funded by our venture partners," Hucal said.

Apple Restricts Employee Use of ChatGPT, Joining Other Companies Wary of Leaks

Apple has restricted the use of ChatGPT and other external artificial intelligence tools for some employees as it develops its own similar technology.

Apple is concerned workers who use these types of programs could release confidential data.

Montréal-based agtech startup ChrysaLabs, which provides soil-testing technologies, has raised a $15-million CAD funding round.

Founded in 2017, ChrysaLabs offers a sampling probe that can help farmers unearth deeper insights into their soil. According to ChrysaLabs, the probe can analyze 40 different soil parameters, using artificial intelligence to deliver real-time insights.

Canada's Sanctuary AI has revealed a new humanoid robot, shooting for the "world's first human-like intelligence in general purpose robots (GPR)."

The humanoid form certainly isn't the most efficient shape for a useful robot – but it's an excellent shape for a robot that's designed to take over as many human tasks as possible.

Stephen Marche, who recently joined the Betakit Podcast, pens an opinions piece that runs counter to the "doomerism" surrounding the AI conversation.

"Let’s get a sense of what this alien is before we blow it out of the sky. Maybe it’s beautiful."

According to briefed.in’s latest report, startups in Alberta raised $225.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. This represents a 30 percent increase in investment from the previous quarter and a 10 percent increase year-over-year.

AI is coming for voice actors, but some see an opportunity

(THE GLOBE AND MAIL)

When Voices.com, a website that connects voice actors with clients, announced it had launched Voices.ai, a service for voice actors to clone their voice and earn royalties, it received more blowback than expected.

For those who depend on their voices for their livelihoods, deriving passive income from an AI clone might be appealing. But for others, it represents an insidious creep toward their own demise.

Despite seeing a decline in venture funding both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, Québec attracted more investment than any other Canadian region in the first quarter of 2023.



