A|I: The AI Times – Microsoft is moving top AI experts from China to Canada

Plus: Canada's Cohere secures $270M to continue "foundational contributions" to AI.

Toronto-based artificial intelligence startup Cohere, which competes against ChatGPT creator OpenAI, has closed $270 million USD in Series C financing to fuel enterprise adoption of generative AI.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang claimed that Cohere has already made “foundational contributions to generative AI,” adding that the company’s service will help businesses globally harness the tech’s capabilities.

Microsoft is moving some of its best artificial intelligence researchers from China to Canada in a move that threatens to gut an essential training ground for the Asian country’s tech talent.

Those with knowledge of the decision described it as a response to heightened political tensions between the US and China, as well as a defensive manoeuvre to stop top talent from being poached by domestic tech groups desperate for AI researchers to develop domestic versions of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

EvenUp, a startup established by three founders who finished their studies in Canada, aims to even the playing field in personal injury settlements with a recently closed a $50.5 million Series B.

The startup offers a generative AI product that can turn raw files such as medical records, bills, and police reports, into legal documents for injury lawyers.

The European Union is leaning on signatories to its Code of Practice on Online Disinformation to label deepfakes and other AI-generated content.

The commissioner said the EU wants labels for deepfakes and other AI generated content to be clear and fast — so normal users will immediately be able to understand that a piece of content they’re being presented with has been created by a machine, not a person.

Vietnam-based FPT and Quebec-based Mila announced the renewal of a three-year strategic partnership that will see the two organizations explore collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) research models, while promoting responsible AI.

Newcomer made 14 data visualizations to make sense of what’s happening in the AI space right now from funding to GitHub repositories.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a plan to employees on Thursday that will see it put generative AI text, image and video generators into its flagship products, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Though Canada maintains the rank of fourth place among 100 countries in StartupBlink’s global index for 2023, the report found that regions within the country experienced significant changes in the last year.

The Verge's Victoria Song writes her concerns around Apple's "half-baked" decision to integrate machine learning into its recently unveiled journalling app.

York University’s Schulich School of Business is partnering with Toronto-based tech hub OneEleven to establish a joint venture studio.

The venture studio will match students with member companies from both OneEleven and Schulich’s startup communities, who will complete pro bono product and fundraising analysis for select startups.

A feature in Nvidia’s artificial intelligence software can be manipulated into ignoring safety restraints and reveal private information, according to new research.

The ease with which the researchers defeated the safeguards highlights the challenges AI companies face in attempting to commercialise one of the most promising technologies to emerge from Silicon Valley for years.



